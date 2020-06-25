Fortnite Deadpool floaties at The Yacht locations: Where to find all the inflatables

They may have been the guest star of last season, but thanks to the Fortnite Deadpool floaties we still get to experience the Merc with a Mouth. You need to find five of these for one of the Fortnite weekly challenges appearing in Week 2, but with some big changes coming in for the new season you might not be sure where to look. Indeed, The Yacht has been altered significantly as it's no longer a named location on the map, and it's also moved from the previous mooring in the northeast corner of the island.

Don't worry though, because we've tracked down where The Yacht is now sitting in Fortnite, as well as collecting all of the swimming aids for this challenge. If you're ready to find all of the Fortnite Deadpool floaties locations, then read on and we'll show you exactly where you need to look.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite Aquaman challenges | Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills | Fortnite Catty Corner vault

Fortnite The Yacht location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The transition to Season 3 has not been kind to The Yacht and it's looking somewhat ramshackle these days, though it does still have a working dance floor complete with a giant Midas / Deadpool statue overlooking it. You'll now find The Yacht in grid E1, in the middle of the north edge of the map.

Fortnite Deadpool floaties locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the first of the Fortnite Deadpool floaties inside the orange container bedroom on the southeast platform, on the upper level with a telescope and parasol on top.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second of the Fortnite Deadpool floaties is tucked away on the lowest level of the main Yacht, in the corner next to a chest being filmed against a green screen background.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the third of the Fortnite Deadpool floaties you'll need to head up into the roof rafters high above the dance floor, then look in the corner of the side room lined up with benches.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The fourth of the Fortnite Deadpool floaties is chilling out on the deck to the west of the dance floor, under a parasol between a couple of sun loungers overlooking a rusty bridge section.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The fifth and final entry for the Fortnite Deadpool floaties can be found inside the red hut, down at the far north end of the main Yacht deck.

So that's all you need to know – walk up and interact with all five of the Fortnite Deadpool floaties and the challenge will be completed.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack