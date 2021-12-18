FIFA 22 Icon Swaps guide to getting Rooney, Desailly or Ferdinand

FIFA 22 Icon Swaps is finally underway, with the first batch of rewards including Wayne Rooney, Marcel Desailly and Rio Ferdinand available now. The campaign arrived in FIFA 22 on Wednesday, December 15 and Icon Swaps 1 should be followed by Icon Swaps 2 and 3 later in the season. Below we outline exactly how the grind-happy campaign works and reveal the full set of rewards in your FIFA 22 Icon Swaps guide.

What are FIFA 22 Icon Swaps?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 22 Icon Swaps system sees you earn tokens for completing in-game objectives, which can ultimately be exchanged for legendary players or special packs. Naturally, the highest-rated cards require the most tokens. So while you only need to trade in six player tokens for Iker Casillas (GK, 89), Gianluca Zambrotta (RB, 89) costs 14 tokens, while Wayne Rooney (CF, 88) requires you to rack up 17 tokens before completing an exchange.

FIFA 22 Icon Swaps 1 started on Wednesday, December 15 and offered seven players in total, plus a variety of packs. On offer in addition to Casillas, Zambrotta and Rooney are Alessandro del Piero (CF, 87), Marcel Desailly (CDM, 88), Marc Overmars (LM, 90), and Rio Ferdinand (CB, 88). You can find out how many tokens each costs in the table below.

Icons Swaps 2 and Icon Swaps 3 are expected to follow later this season. For comparison purposes, Icon Swaps 2 arrived in FIFA 21 on February 19, 2021, and Icon Swaps 3 dropped on May 10, 2021.

Which new legends can I get through FIFA 22 Icon Swaps?

(Image credit: EA)

There are only four new legends this year, one of whom is Wayne Rooney – so him being on offer as the highest-rated Icon Swaps prize is kind of a big deal. Iker Casillas is a fresh inclusion too, and again included in this campaign. Tidy. As a result you can expect Cafu and Robin van Persie to materialise in Icon Swaps 2 or Icon Swaps 3. You can read player profiles of all four, and view the complete list of all 105 legends in this year's game, at our FIFA 22 Icons guide.

How many coins do I save by using FIFA 22 Icon Swaps?

(Image credit: EA)

The answer to that is dependent on the card(s) you select or pack. For example, Rooney's 88-rated item is selling for 850,000 coins as I write this – a colossal saving should you choose to grind out all 17 tokens. It's worth noting, however, that Icon items earned in this way can't be listed on the transfer market. These are the going rates for all seven Icon Swaps 1 legends, correct on PlayStation as of Saturday, December 18.

Wayne Rooney (CF, 88) - 840,000 coins

Guanluca Zambrotta (RB, 89) - Icon Swaps only

Alessandro del Piero (CF, 87) - 578,000 coins

Marcel Desailly (CDM, 88) - 553,000 coins

Marc Overmars (LM, 90) - Icon Swaps only

Rio Ferdinand (CB, 88) - 364,000 coins

Iker Casillas (GK, 89) - 292,000 coins

What are the FIFA 22 Icon Swaps objectives?

(Image credit: EA)

The first 15 objectives earn a maximum of nine FIFA 21 Icon Swaps tokens, split across FUT Friendly and Squad Battles matches. These challenges are available until January 10, at which point they're swapped out for a second set, which you can complete until February 7.

Icon Swaps La Liga (one token)

- Score in 10 separate matches using La Liga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 8 First Owned La Liga players in your starting squad

- Assist with a through ball in 5 separate matches using La Liga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League

Icon Swaps Serie A (one token)

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 8 First Owned Serie A players in your starting squad

- Score in 10 separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League

- Assist with a through ball in 5 separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League

Icon Swaps PL (one token)

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 8 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad

- Score using Finesse shots in 6 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League

- Assist in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League

Icon Swaps (one token per challenge)

- Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silver players in your starting squad (one token)

- Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Brazil players in your starting squad (one token)

- Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad (one token)

- Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Argentina players in your starting squad (one token)

- Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 First Owned players in your starting squad (one token)

- Win 13 Weekend League matches (one token)

Which icons are on the FIFA 22 Icon Swaps rewards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 22 Icon Swaps rewards list is below.

Reward Type Player Tokens 25x 81+ Players Pack Pack 2 25x 82+ Players Pack Pack 3 25x 83+ Players Pack Pack 5 Iker Casillas (GK, 89) Mid Icon 6 Rio Ferdinand (CB, 88) Mid Icon 7 Base or Mid Icon pack Base or Mid Icon 8 Marc Overmars (LM, 90) Prime Icon 9 Mid Icon Pack Mid Icon 10 Marcel Desailly (CDM, 88) Mid Icon 11 Alessandro del Piero (CF, 87) Baby Icon 12 89+ Mid Icon pack Mid Icon 13 Base or Mid Icon player pick Base or Mid Icon 14 Gianluca Zambrotta (RB, 89) Prime Icon 14 Mid or Prime Icon Mid or Prime Icon 16 Icon Player Pick Base, Mid or Prime Icon 17 Wayne Rooney (CF, 88) Mid Icon 17

FIFA 22 guide | FIFA 22 review | FIFA 22 tips | FIFA 22 best teams | FIFA 22 ratings | FIFA 22 career mode | FIFA 22 best young players | FIFA 22 coins | FIFA 22 Icon Swaps | FIFA 22 Icons | FIFA 22 Heroes | FIFA 22 OTW | FIFA 22 RTTK | FIFA 22 Rulebreakers | FIFA 22 Numbers Up | FIFA 22 Versus | FIFA 22 Prime Gaming | FIFA 22 Next Generation | FIFA 22 chemistry styles | FIFA 22 kits | FIFA 22 patch notes | FIFA 22 formations | FIFA 22 skill moves | FIFA 22 celebrations | FIFA 22 stadiums | FIFA 22 leagues