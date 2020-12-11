Deathloop pre-order prices guide: get the low down on the versions available

Knowing how to pre-order Deathloop might just be one of the best things to know, and do, to cap off 2020. The next game from Arkane Studios - though, specifically, Arkane Lyon - the studios which have brought us the absolutely excellent Dishonored series, and 2017's Prey, Deathloop looks to be a breath of fresh air but laced with some of those tell-tale Arkane signs.

First things first, though, and that's to note that the game has a release date of May 21, 2021. It's going to be a PS5 and PC exclusive - albeit a timed one - so players on those platforms can act now and nail down their Deathloop pre-order.

Deathloop on PS5 certainly looks like a very interesting prospect though, and that's due to it being able to harness all the power and opportunities the PS5 presents. The controller is undoubtedly a key part of this. For example, we know that weapons will jam and you'll feel them in the DualSense, particular if you have early, limited weapons; you'll feel distinct nuances in recoil and reloading animations that vary from weapon to weapon; and you'll feel the movement's of Colt translated through the DualSense, down to the feel of each different surface your traversing.

Overall, however, the game looks like an absolute treat once again from Arkane. There's the immersive sim-flavoured setting and story, draped in a retro 60s-inspired aesthetic, a mix of supernatural powers as well as cool weapon mechanics, and some intriguing characters and targets to boot. We can't wait to place our Deathloop pre-order and neither should you. Here's the lowdown on how to preorder Deathloop and what's occurring with each edition available.

The best Deathloop pre-order prices and deals

(Image credit: Bethesda/Arkane/Sony)

There are only two editions of the game on offer, which should make a Deathloop pre-order relatively easy. Picking between the Standard and Deluxe versions of the game shouldn't make you lose too much sleep.

Whatever version you choose you do get the following pre-order bonuses:

A unique Weapon in the form of the Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

A character Skin in the form of "Storm Rider" Colt

One Trinket (an equippable buff)

Pre-order Deathloop - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda/Arkane)

The Standard Edition of Deathloop is pretty modest, offering just the game itself. That said, Deathloop feels like it's going to be one of the games of the year already so you'll still get much bang for buck - plus those pre-order bonuses mentioned above. Here's what prices are looking like right now:

US Deathloop Standard Edition prices

PS5 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

PC | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99 | CDKeys - $79.59

UK Deathloop Standard Edition prices

PS5 | Argos - £59.99 | The Game Collection - £48.95 | 365games - £50.99

PC | CDKeys - £58.99

Pre-order Deathloop - Deluxe Edition prices

(Image credit: Bethesda/Arkane/Sony)

The Deathloop Deluxe Edition has a little more on offer than its Standard Edition counterpart. As well as the aforementioned pre-order prices, you get the following goodies for a Deathloop pre-order in the form of the Deluxe Edition:

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: Eat The Rich Tribunal

Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder

Character Skin: "Party Crasher" Colt

Character Skin: "Sharp Shooter" Julianna

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

US Deathloop Deluxe Edition prices

PS5 | Amazon - $79.99 | Best Buy - $79.99

PC | Amazon - $79.99 | Best Buy - $79.99

UK Deathloop Deluxe Edition prices

Game - £79.99

Today's best Deathloop Deluxe Edition deals DEATHLOOP - Deluxe Edition GamersGate £64.99 Preorder Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Getting the most out of Deathloop

Given that Deathloop is currently exclusive to PS5 and PC, it's not too hard to make sure you'll be playing in the best place possible, but if you haven't picked up your PS5 yet, check out our where to buy a PS5 guide to see if there's any remaining stock. If PC gaming is more your territory then one of the best gaming laptops or best gaming PCs will be worth a look.

And after the systems themselves, it'll be worth making sure your entire setup will be up-to-scratch. For seeing better, why not try one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs - specifically the best TV for PS5 for console players. And to immerse yourself further, it'll be wise to make sure you've got enough of the PS5 accessories, one of the best PS5 headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

Looking to pre-order or buy another big game?

There are loads of great games that will be available on PS5, whether already available via PS4 and backwards compatibility, or coming out in the new console's launch window. If you're hoping to check out some more of the best that Sony's first- and third-party studios have to offer, look no further than the pages below: