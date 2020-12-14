Cyberpunk 2077 fastest car - How to get the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077 for free

The Cyberpunk 2077 fastest cars are going to be the ones that you want to add to your garage ASAP, after all who wouldn't want a brand new ride that'll jet you across Night City at the highest speeds possible? Thankfully, several of the top rides can be obtained completely for free, so you won't have to spend your hard-earned eddies on a new car or bike. Here are the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 - and bikes too - and how to get each one.

Cyberpunk 2077 fastest cars and how to get them

1. Rayfield Caliburn

Horsepower: 1,660

How to get: The fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077 is actually available for free, but it's easy to miss in the mission where you'll find it. However, don't panic, you can still go get it later.

During the mission Ghost Town, you can help Panam fight Nash after getting her car back. There's a container inside the mine where you can simply just grab the related shard and then drive away the Rayfield Caliburn.

But, if you missed it during that mission (I know I did), you can head back and collect it later. What you'll need to do is fast travel to the Sunset Motel in the Badlands, which is ringed in yellow on the below map, and then drive out to the mine that lies at the end of the weird U-Turn road marked in pink.

Out here, you'll find the entrance the mine, which is basically a massive cave.

Drive all the way along the tunnel inside, and you'll see a container with the Rayfield Caliburn inside, along with some lovely other perks. Just get in it and drive away.

This is the only way to get the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077, as there's no option to just buy it outright, so make sure you treat yourself to this freebie.

2. Quadra Type-66 "Javelina"

Horsepower: 1,000

How to get: The second fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't require jumping through hoops to get, you instead just have to buy it. The "Javelina" version (rather than the "Avenger" version, which is slightly slower) is available to buy from a fixer in the Badlands.

It costs 73,000 eddies, and you'll need to have a Street Cred level of 30 or more.

Here's where to find it on the map:

Remember, this is the one you'll need to buy, so start saving up those eddies.

Cyberpunk 2077 fastest bikes and how to get them

1. Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X

Horsepower: 183

How to get: The fastest bike in Cyberpunk 2077 is a simple buy to get option for those looking to cruise on two wheels around Night City. The Yaiba Kusanagi is available to buy in the Westbrook area of the city. Location below:

Thankfully, it's only 22,000 eddies, but you will need a Street Cred level of 12 in order to be able to buy it.

2. Arch Nazaré

Horsepower: 160

How to get: The second fastest bike in Cyberpunk 2077 is another freebie that you can earn if you pick up the right mission. To get the Arch Nazaré (aka Jackie's Arch), you'll need to pick up the Side Job called Heroes that you'll gain right at the start of Act Two of the game.

Can you customise cars in Cyberpunk 2077?

Now while you're adding new wheels to your garage, you might wonder whether you can customise cars in Cyberpunk 2077. Well, sadly, the answer is no. The new cars and bikes you gain you'll have to leave with the paint job that they arrive with. Some of them are ridiculously outrageous or just plain ugly, so let's keep our fingers crossed for an update in this vein sometime in the future.