Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign and multiplayer details surface online

New details of the rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been claimed by a renowned leaker.

That leaker is Tom Henderson, who posted a new video to his personal YouTube channel making several claims about the unannounced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Firstly, Henderson claims that the campaign for the forthcoming sequel will be set in Latin America, and will incorporate Cartels.

Additionally, Henderson claims Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer was due to launch alongside Modern Warfare in 2019. Now, however, the leaker claims this original plan has been scrapped, and Operators, maps, and weapons from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) are now being incorporated into the unannounced Modern Warfare 2 (2022). It's all a little confusing.

The unannounced sequel will also contain a mode similar to Escape from Tarkov. This mode will apparently boast an entirely new map, which will somehow be incorporated into Call of Duty: Warzone. Finally, the in-game AI is receiving a big upgrade compared to past Call of Duty games, and should function far better in the single-player portion of the shooter.

It was first claimed that 2022's Call of Duty game would be officially called Modern Warfare 2 back in October. Since then, numerous aspects of the unannounced game have been claimed by leakers, including the return of the infamous General Shepherd for the campaign, as well as the revival of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps for Warzone. For now though, we'll have to wait and see for more.

