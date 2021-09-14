Call of Duty 2022 is reportedly Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be the Call of Duty release for 2022.

Just below, you can see a claim from renowned Call of Duty/Battlefield-related leaker Tom Henderson, which came about yesterday on September 13. This time, Henderson claims that the Call of Duty launching next year in 2022 will be a direct sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward.

Additionally, Henderson claims that right now, 2022's Call of Duty is going by the codename "Project Cortez" in development. No, this isn't anything to do with Crash Bandicoot's villainous Doctor Cortez, and it's more likely than not that this won't be the final name of the game when it launches next year.

The information from Henderson appears to line up with publisher Activision's internal development schedule. Sledgehammer, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch comprise the three key studios taking turns to launch Call of Duty games, and with Infinity Ward's last game being the 2019 Modern Warfare, it's reasonable to expect their next Call of Duty game to launch next year in 2022.

Right now, we've got Call of Duty: Vanguard to look forward to later this year from Call of Duty WW2 developer Sledgehammer Games. The next Call of Duty venture sees us returning to World War Two once again, and lands later this year on November 5, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

