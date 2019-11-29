This incredible bundle gets you an Xbox One S 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Rage 2, and a Turtle Beach headset for just £199!

This one seems almost too good to be true (and yet it is): get an Xbox One S 1TB console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Rage 2, and a Turtle Beach Recon 70X headset for just £199. If you bought all of these items separately, it would cost you £286.43 - that's over £85 in savings. The Xbox One S 1TB is the biggest storage option available for this particular console model, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a brand-new game that's absolutely incredible, so this is already a huge bargain. Throw in Rage 2, a great game from earlier in the year, and a slick Turtle Beach headset, and you've got a bundle that will get snatched up right away - so get on it!

Considering we've seen the Xbox One S All-Digital for the exact same price on Amazon, this deal seems like a no-brainer - you're getting the most storage, one of the best new games of the season, a great game from May, and a headset for the exact same price. We can't imagine this bundle will last long, as a lot of the Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles are going fast this Black Friday, so act now if you want to get one of the best deals we've seen yet.

Check out our Xbox One X Black Friday deals if you're looking to save on the 4K console. But if 4K isn't all that important, or that necessary for you at this point in your life, then this Xbox One S bundle is the deal for you or a loved one this holiday season. Trust us.

