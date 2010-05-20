TalkRadar UK Compendium

TalkRadar UK is a weekly podcast from the gentlemen of GamesRadar UK. If you're looking for insightful, witty and considered game conversation, interspersed with serious debate about the pressing game issues of the day - you might as well click back and moonwalk the hell out of here.
If, however, you're looking for a gaming podcast that doesn't take itself too seriously while talking about games in the same way you would with your friends at the pub, in school or the prison exercise yard then you've come to the right place. If it's too British for you there always theoriginal TalkRadar podcast from our American cousins.
So here for your convenience is our entireback catalogue of shows in one handy list. Enjoy!
The one with the pre-soiled underwear
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the Tokka/Toe-cah debate
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where someone leaves forever
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the bollock batter
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the mixed nuts
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where the talking can’t be stopped
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the Amsterdam milkmaids
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the Cleveland steamer
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the maggot-filled cheese
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the all the festivities
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with all the bobbins
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the dry humping
Listen now...
The one where inches make all the difference
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with Ronald McDonald’s butchering skills
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with Fiddler’s beach
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the Z-list celebrities
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the battery operated hand
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the Ibiza kebab
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the monkey astronaut
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the ice level
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now
The one with the rear naked chokeholds
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the Gregorian chants
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the needless swearing
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the creamy mess
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the real human hair
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the custard-filled minigame
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with all the gamescom chatter
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the new retro bit
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the guitar, the magic and the Pikmin cosplay
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where Nathan goes AWOL
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where super powers are sexy
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the anime porn
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the flaming rabbit
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we bang on about 3D being the future of gaming
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk about E3 again, this time with hindsight
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we deliver our scathing opinions and wondrous praise on E3 2010
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we have an impromptu pre-E3 special
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we regale PR event stories and deliver egg-cellent puns
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk in 3D and get contrary about Red Dead Redemption
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we’re easily distracted
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one that’s like so totally overrated
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where there’s a disturbing amount of gravel-voiced innuendos
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we ramble quite a bit about things other than games
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where it all goes slightly high-brow for a brief few minutes
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where there’s very little understanding of Question of the Week
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we bitch about the iPad
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk about inspirational games
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the helping of hate. Not a lot but a bit
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk about games but maybe too much about strippers
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we pour scorn on rubbish game characters and go balls out
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we discuss the fallout from the ApocalyPS3
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the musical memories
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where the news goes wrong
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk about the demise of J-RPGs
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we separate the men from the boys
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk about films almost as much as we do about games
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk about the death of the Western
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we discuss forklift trucks for waaaaaay to long
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we get semi-excited about the gaming year ahead
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
End of year Xbox 360 special with Mike Gapper of Xbox 360 World
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we do a Nintendo special with NGamer games editor Matthew Castle
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we do a PlayStation special with PSM3′s editor, Dan Dawkins
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where Modern Warfare online is referred to as unbalanced and we relax the swear laws
Direct Download|iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we drop the background music and introduce a soundboard
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we talk mostly about films
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
The one where we discuss the Golden Joystick awards and Dave M has a seriously mad moment
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
The one where Busking Hero and Stick Whittling are discussed as new gaming franchises
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
The one with the porn references
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
Angels, red-rings and giant cockroaches
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
FIFA 10, PES 2010 and champagne pizzas
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
PSP Go, making crap games not as crap
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
Halo 3, Uncharted 2 and prison
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
Gamescom round-up
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
MW2, Halo Wars and game characters we'd like to cruise with
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
Urine, high price of MW2 and burning buildings
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
World at War Zombies, energy drinks and sexy time
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
Electrocution, Crystal Meth and nights on the town
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
Where it all started - mostly awkwardness and E3 2009
Direct Download| iTunes
Listen now...
Last updated:September 21st 2010