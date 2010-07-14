Podcast: TalkRadar UK #47



Greetings! The time has come for your weekly dose of TalkRadar UK, so open wide your hungry ears. This week's team features MrCundy, MrTowell and Mr Irvine - all of whom feel sufficiently qualified to talk things they have almost no information on. We've also got...



*THE NEWS - Covering things such as smutty anime appearing on and being removed from PSN, Kinect being banned in China,and which games should bepart of the subscription package forPlayStation Plus (which you can vote forhere).



*QUESTION OF THE WEEK - 'What location do you think would be a brilliant place to set a game in and why?', which yeilded some very smart ideas from you, and for some reason a long list from Cundy.



*WHAT THE TEAM HAVE BEEN PLAYING - Including GTA: the Lost and Damned and an insight into what happens on a press trip to the British Grand Prix. Oh, and the way Nathan has turned into a FIFA machine that caused Justin to show him 'the finger'.

*GAMESRADAR HOTLINE - Featuring no phonecalls (even though we have credit again) but a text from George-dreamer Breener.



*AND MANY OTHERS! Or, rather, some more stuff vaguely related to some of the above.





