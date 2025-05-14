Danganronpa dev behind new tactical RPG with 100 endings says "there's still a need for unique games" that aren't quite indie or AAA – and if his "sells well," fans can expect an anime

As the mastermind creator behind Danganronpa, Kazutaka Kodaka, revels in the growing success of his newly released tactical RPG, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, he explains why he chose to work on such a "unique" title – and reveals it might even get an anime one day.

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy launched at the tail end of April this year, but it's already seeing stellar reception from fans. With "Very Positive" reviews on Steam so far and players with backgrounds in all sorts of genres, it's safe to say one of the new tactical RPG's main draws is how unique it is in its content – and according to co-director Kodaka, the industry could use more individuality.

"Making games costs a lot of money, so it's understandable that we don't see as many of those strange, quirky games like we used to," writes the lead in an online post. "But I believe there's still a need for unique games that fall somewhere between indie and big-budget titles. That's why I want to do everything I can to create those kinds of games."

Kodaka then jokes that it might also be his "excuse for not being able to work on AAA games, haha."

The director's words certainly make sense – and judging by fans' own thoughts regarding The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, the world could indeed do with more games that aren't afraid to stand apart from the mainstream.

Hopefully, the new tactical RPG continues to grow in popularity, too, because as Kodaka admits in another thread, it could see an anime adaptation come to fruition much like Danganronpa's did.

"If the game sells well, we'll definitely turn it into an anime," says the lead. "To make that happen, I'm doing everything I can to bring more players to Hundred Line! If you think the game is interesting, please recommend it to the people around you!"

As a longtime fan of both Danganronpa and now Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy myself, I know I'll personally be keeping my fingers crossed for an anime in the future.

