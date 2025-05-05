Your eyes do not deceive you, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has penis jiggle physics

When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dangled the promise of swimsuits with which to dress up its cast of depressed hotties in front of me, I'm only a little ashamed to say I leapt at the opportunity to complete a slightly janky, kinda frustrating parkour minigame for the privilege. What I wasn't prepared for was for the game to so thoroughly deliver on the bisexual energy it had been building up to that point.

At various points on the Expedition 33 world map, you'll find Gestral beaches offering minigames with new costumes as rewards. The very first one will deliver both a bikini for Lune and an old-timey, masculine one piece for Gustave.

At first, it seemed a bit, I dunno, 2003 for this 2025 RPG to offer a far more revealing piece of swimwear for its leading lady than its leading man, but it quickly became apparent that Gustave's sex appeal still got some extra attention from the devs. By which I mean my man is rocking one heck of a prominent bulge.

I spent a few minutes running around as Gustave in this swimsuit before it struck me that the things I was seeing were not purely quirks of his run animation. No. The folks at Sandfall Interactive have, indeed, implemented jiggle physics on that bulge. I almost didn't trust myself to believe it, but after looking up some other players' videos on the topic, there can be no doubt.

It ain't just bulges that bounce – there are jiggle physics applied to the female characters' breasts too, though you won't see anything so extreme as you might've seen in, say, Dead or Alive Xtreme. Honestly? I think I'm just happy that a studio providing fanservice has chosen to go full equal opportunity on it.

Many of the best RPGs out there understand the singular truth that gamers are horny.