Podcast: TalkRadar UK #46



Hello there. Are you sitting comfortably? Then we'll begin. Feast your ears on this week's TalkRadar UK featuring MrCundy, MrHoughton and Mr Irvine as they covertopics ranging from being more scared by a child leaping from behind a door thanmost 'scary' games and George appearing inlistener's dreams.We've also got...



*THE NEWS - Covering things such as why Shaun White has been deeply scarred by videogames and our pathetic attempts to setup a 3D TV.



*QUESTION OF THE WEEK - 'What game has given you the biggest fright ever and why?', which garnered some interesting answers from you.



*WHAT THE TEAM HAVE BEEN PLAYING - And a real soft arse, wimpy excuse from one team member as to why they're not playing Singularity anymore.



*GAMESRADAR HOTLINE - Featuring an actual phonecall this time. Honest.



*AND MUCH MUCH MUCH MUCH, aww, you get the picture... MORE!





GamesRadar Hotline





Right, here's the deal... DO: Send us game related questions/trivia or a confession. Ensure that your text isn't a small essay. DON'T: Send us chain texts, jokes or requests asking for a job. Got it? So with the serious crap out of the way, please do drop us a linewe'll play your dulcet tones across the airwaves via the wonders of technology. Or simplydrop us a text. We love hearing from you guys.All calls and texts charged at your local standard rate.





Tell us what you think

Do you have an opinion about the podcast? Then why not share it with usinthe TalkRadar UK thread in our forums.











The info bit

Post date: Wednesday 7th July 2010

Run time: 1 hour 20 minutes 40 seconds

Intro music:Sabrepulse| Outro music:The Disco King

Find all the previous episodes of TalkRadar UK on ourcompendium page