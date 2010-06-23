Podcast: TalkRadar UK #44

Listen now...

So, E3's properly over now. Let's talk about it some more in the podcast.

In the wake of the world's biggest game show TalkRadar UK's three brave podcasters are washed up in a studio to try and remember just went on last week in Los Angeles.

Hear as Justin, George and Nathan, talk about the game-changing impact of 3DS, Activision's incessant (though quite enjoyable) willy waving, the new announcements that rocked the E3 'floor' and almost get bogged down in the old 'motion control: it's a bit shit isn't it? debate for the 43rd podcast in sucession.

Question of the week is E3 flavoured too: find out which E3 no-show we were most disappointed about including your ever-welcomed responses.

Elsewhere we rile Justin over his persistent PSP flag waving, despite the fact he fully admits he made a mistake forking out for a PSPGo now. Plus, on a related note we speculate that Sony's marketing plans must include a audience demographic referred to as 'sucker'.

Any other info could be considered spoilers, so best just download and let us penetrate your eardrums for an hour or so.

Right, here's the deal... DO: Send us game related questions/trivia or a confession. Ensure that your text isn't a small essay. DON'T: Send us chain texts, jokes or requests asking for a job. Got it? So with the serious crap out of the way, please do drop us a line we'll play your dulcet tones across the airwaves via the wonders of technology. Or simply drop us a text. We love hearing from you guys. All calls and texts charged at your local standard rate.

Post date: Wednesday 23rd June 2010

Run time:1 hour07 minutes09 seconds

Music:Sabrepulse

