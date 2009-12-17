TalkRadar UK #18: End of year Nintendo special

In the lukewarm seats

Bonesof contention

- The DS XL being referred to as the 'orthopaedic shoe of handhelds'

- The highs and lows of 2009 for Nintendo

- Sonic fan-boy attacking Mario-loving Matt Castle at every opportunity

- An interesting games marketing technique involving cats

- What uses the Wii Vitality Sensor might be good for

- Another obscure reference to an olden days children's TV show

iTunes|Feedburner RSS|Direct Download

Tell us what you think



Do you have an opinion about the podcast? Then let us know in our dedicated">TalkRadar UK forum thread.





Headphone girls



Okay, so we're down to two image library credits. Unless 'the man' refills the bank for us we're looking at one more girl - and she'll be dressed as a festive elf or something. Don't forget the ladies in headphones forum threadis still bursting with women with cans.





Info box



Post date: Wednesday 9th December 2009

Running time:1:05:01

Music by:Sabrepulse



