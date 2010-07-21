Podcast: TalkRadar UK #48

Listen now...







It's that time of week when you're subjected to the freshramblings of the GamesRadar UK crew.Doing the honours on this show are Dave H, Cundy and Nathan covering the last seven days of news tid-bits, office goings-on and answering your questions. Amongst the forcedCockney accents, sex voices and innuendos, of course. So what can you expect from this week's episode? All this and more...

*The News! - Covering hot topics such as what we think of Microsoft'sKinect (£129.99 RRP), the new Bond game and a would-be thief.

*Question of the Week - Or more importantly, your answers to the question What game character's skills/powers/abilities would you most like to have in everyday life and how would you use them?

*What the team are currently playing - Unbelievably, some pod members are yet to complete Red Dead Redemption.

