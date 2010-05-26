Podcast: TalkRadar UK #40

What did we talk about? Our feelings about the announcement of Killzone 3 and who on GR would be the first to buy a 3D TV, Hitman 5 (well, nearly if Dave Meiks hadn't botched his news piece AGAIN) and whether Super Mario Galaxy 2 is the best game EVERZ.

In Question of the Week we ask which E3 press conference you'd most like to attend if you could only go to one, which turns out to be George's lazy way of deciding which two to sack off and watch on the internet in bed, and Nathan gets all batey about why he thinks Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time sucks.

Plus more RDR, GamesRadar hotline, Cundy's sexual predator voice makes a unwelcome returnand we makeregrettable plans to film the next podcast in first-person camera mode.

Oh and check out this Cundy Fan Art provided by GR user: 510BrotherPanda. It's the best thing we've seen in months. Feel free to submit them toDigg.comwith a comedy headline:





And here's some other images of the GR team as Modnation Racers avatars produced by comments regular and TR UK contributor bluscorp. See if you can guess who is who:

Listen now:

GamesRadar Hotline





Right, here's the deal... DO: Send us game related questions/trivia or a confession. Ensure that your text isn't a small essay. DON'T: Send us chain texts, jokes or requests asking for a job. Got it? So with the serious crap out of the way, please do drop us a linewe'll play your dulcet tones across the airwaves via the wonders of technology. Or simplydrop us a text. We love hearing from you guys.All calls and texts charged at your local standard rate.

Tell us what you think

Do you have an opinion about the podcast? Then why not share it with usin the forums.

The info bit

Post date: Wednesday 26th May 2010

Run time: 1 hour 21 minutes

Intro music: Sabrepulse

Outro music: The Disco King

Visit the TalkRadar UKCompendiumforall episodes.