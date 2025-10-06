The best Amazon Prime Day deals for gamers live: all the biggest early savings across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and more
Getting you ready for this week's Prime Day deals
The second Prime Day of the year is nearly upon us, but things are already heating up. Between record-low prices on some of the year's hottest tech and discounts exceeding those of the retailer's summer event, there are plenty of early offers to check out this October.
I've been scrolling through them all, hunting down the brightest savings and lowest prices on tech we've tested and actually back. You won't find cheap tat highlighted on this page, I've sacked off anything we haven't had in our hands (and actually recommend on the daily) and anything that isn't at or near its lowest price ever. That leaves us with a hefty wad of deals, all on products that have a GamesRadar+ seal of approval and are actually on sale.
From some of my favorite gaming mice to Duncan's go-to chair, with Ben's favorite Mario Lego set thrown in for good measure, you're getting the best of the GamesRadar Hardware team's biggest recommendations here.
I've been tracking Prime Day deals for over six years, starting out as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. There, discounts like this were my day job so I know where to find the biggest offers, how to save even more during major sales, and what price actually constitutes a discount worth chasing. I'm still scouring these digital aisles every day, but since joining GamesRadar+ four years ago I've been able to go hands-on with the tech featured in these sales. I test gaming laptops, mice, keyboards, projectors, and tablets every day, and have a team of hardware experts doing the same across controllers, retro gadgets, headsets, monitors, PCs, and more.
Quick links
- PS5: games from $19.93
- Switch: accessories from $9.99
- Xbox: 20% off Game Pass at CDKeys
- Chairs: starting from $89.99
- Controllers: starting from $14.39
- Headsets: starting from $16.98
- Laptops: up to $700 off RTX 5070 Ti
- Monitors: up to 45% off Samsung
- PCs: starting from $539 at Newegg
- Retro: Anbernic from $44.99
Today's best Prime Day deals
SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 | $59.99 $42.99 at Amazon
Save $17 - Ok, so no the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless isn't in any of my recommendation lists - but that's only because I only rate it when it's on sale. That $59.99 MSRP is just a little too closer to more feature-rich competitors, but as soon as those numbers drop this is an easy recc. Amazon has it at a record-low $42.99 this week.
Read more: SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 review
Buy it if:
✅ You want both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth
✅ You don't like a smooth surface
✅ You hate plugging in to charge
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't want to replace batteries
Price check: Best Buy: $42.99 | Walmart: $59.99
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - The Lego Piranha Plant was actually difficult to get your hands on at launch, and now it's cheaper than ever at Amazon. The $59.99 set is available for $12 off sticker price this week.
Read more: Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant review
Featured in: Best Lego sets
Buy it if:
✅ You want a design piece rather than a toy
✅ You don't have a lot of shelf space
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're buying for kids
Price check: Walmart: $47.99 | Best Buy: $59.99
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - The Fire HD 10 is now half price in Amazon's own Prime Day deals. That's a big deal - it's only ever dropped to $74.99 in previous sales, including the summer event. This isn't the most powerful slab on the market, but if you just want a Game Pass streamer or simple thumb tapper, it's well worth the cash.
Read more: Amazon Fire HD 10 review
Featured in: Best gaming tablet
Buy it if:
✅ Your apps are supported
✅ You play lighter titles on the go
✅ You just want a streaming device
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a productivity machine
❌ You're tied to Google or Apple apps
Price check: Best Buy: No stock | Walmart: No stock
Turtle Beach Kone II Air | $119.99 $75 at Amazon
Save $44 - The Turtle Beach Kone II Air has only ever hit $75 once before, last month - this is usually between $80 and $90 even when on sale. That means we're back at a rare record-low on the wider wireless rodent.
Read more: Turtle Beach Kone II Air review
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ You have larger hands
✅ You use a palm grip
✅ You want plenty of extra buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play competitively
❌ You have small hands
Price check: Best Buy: $89.99 | Walmart: $119.99
Razer Joro | $139.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - It's a smaller saving, but the Razer Joro is one of my favorite gaming keyboards and it's been resistant to savings in its short life so far. This $10 saving represents a record-breaking discount, then, dropping from $139.99 to $129.99 for Prime Day.
Read more: Razer Joro review
Featured in: Best wireless gaming keyboard
Buy it if:
✅ You need a keyboard for travel
✅ You like low profile keys
✅ You're accessorizing a handheld
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need competitive speeds
❌ You'll be typing for longer sessions
Price check: Best Buy: $129.99 | Walmart: No stock
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | $239.99 $175.99 at Best Buy
Save $64 - We're heading over to Best Buy for a brand new record-low price on the top deck in my recommendations list. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is the best I've tested so far, and it's never dropped below $197.99 before this week.
Read more: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 review
Featured in: Best gaming keyboards
Buy it if:
✅ You want magnetic switch customizations
✅ You don't need a wireless connection
✅ You use Discord
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a fully magnetic deck
Price check: Amazon: $200.99 | Walmart: $239
Boulies Master gaming chair | $459.99 $369.99 at Boulies
Save $90 - The Boulies Master series is on sale for Prime Day this week, with $90 off a range of different color and material configurations. Just make sure code BF90 is applied.
Read more: Boulies Master Series review
Featured in: Best gaming chairs
Buy it if:
✅ You need a wider seat
✅ You prioritize lumbar support
✅ You want to keep a low profile
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a static head cushion
UK: £369.99 £289.99 at Boulies
Asus ROG Falcata | $419.99 $379.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - This is the first time I've seen the Asus ROG Falcata taking anything off its lofty MSRP. Considering it's only been on the shelves for a matter of weeks, this is a must-see for those looking to invest in a high-end rig.
Read more: Asus ROG Falcata review
Featured in: Best gaming keyboards
Buy it if:
✅ You're a competitive player
✅ You know you need magnetic switches
✅ You want a smoother typing experience
Don't buy it if:
❌ This is your first HE deck
Razer Blade 16 RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Razer
Save $600 - You'll want to head over to Razer for a record-breaking discount on one of the biggest gaming laptop launches of the year this Prime Day. With $600 off the Razer Blade 16 you're getting a solid price on a premium build.
Read more: Razer Blade 16 2025 review
Featured in: Best gaming laptop
Buy it if:
✅ You prioritize display quality
✅ You want a mid-range spec
✅ You type for longer periods
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prioritize framerates over build quality
UK: £2,099.99 £1,999.99 at Razer