The best Amazon Prime Day deals for gamers live: all the biggest early savings across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and more

The second Prime Day of the year is nearly upon us, but things are already heating up. Between record-low prices on some of the year's hottest tech and discounts exceeding those of the retailer's summer event, there are plenty of early offers to check out this October.

I've been scrolling through them all, hunting down the brightest savings and lowest prices on tech we've tested and actually back. You won't find cheap tat highlighted on this page, I've sacked off anything we haven't had in our hands (and actually recommend on the daily) and anything that isn't at or near its lowest price ever. That leaves us with a hefty wad of deals, all on products that have a GamesRadar+ seal of approval and are actually on sale.

From some of my favorite gaming mice to Duncan's go-to chair, with Ben's favorite Mario Lego set thrown in for good measure, you're getting the best of the GamesRadar Hardware team's biggest recommendations here.

Curated by Curated by Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I've been tracking Prime Day deals for over six years, starting out as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. There, discounts like this were my day job so I know where to find the biggest offers, how to save even more during major sales, and what price actually constitutes a discount worth chasing. I'm still scouring these digital aisles every day, but since joining GamesRadar+ four years ago I've been able to go hands-on with the tech featured in these sales. I test gaming laptops, mice, keyboards, projectors, and tablets every day, and have a team of hardware experts doing the same across controllers, retro gadgets, headsets, monitors, PCs, and more.

Today's best Prime Day deals

SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 | $59.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - Ok, so no the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless isn't in any of my recommendation lists - but that's only because I only rate it when it's on sale. That $59.99 MSRP is just a little too closer to more feature-rich competitors, but as soon as those numbers drop this is an easy recc. Amazon has it at a record-low $42.99 this week. Read more: SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 review Buy it if: ✅ You want both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth

✅ You don't like a smooth surface

✅ You hate plugging in to charge Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to replace batteries Price check: Best Buy: $42.99 | Walmart: $59.99 UK: £54.99 £49.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Boulies Master gaming chair | $459.99 $369.99 at Boulies

Save $90 - The Boulies Master series is on sale for Prime Day this week, with $90 off a range of different color and material configurations. Just make sure code BF90 is applied. Read more: Boulies Master Series review Featured in: Best gaming chairs Buy it if: ✅ You need a wider seat

✅ You prioritize lumbar support

✅ You want to keep a low profile Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a static head cushion UK: £369.99 £289.99 at Boulies Read more ▼

Asus ROG Falcata | $419.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This is the first time I've seen the Asus ROG Falcata taking anything off its lofty MSRP. Considering it's only been on the shelves for a matter of weeks, this is a must-see for those looking to invest in a high-end rig. Read more: Asus ROG Falcata review Featured in: Best gaming keyboards Buy it if: ✅ You're a competitive player

✅ You know you need magnetic switches

✅ You want a smoother typing experience Don't buy it if: ❌ This is your first HE deck UK: £334.99 at Overclockers Read more ▼