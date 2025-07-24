SIWIQU Switch 2 dock review: "a serviceable docking station that makes me nervous"

The SIWIQU Switch 2 dock by Antank will technically work with Nintendo's handheld, but various design flaws hold it back from being a true alternative docking station. While it's both serviceable for playing games in TV mode and is one of the first third-party options to arrive for Ninty's console, there are overheating and usability caveats that make me pretty nervous to use it.

The SIWIQU Switch 2 dock is something of a lone soldier wandering a barren battlefield. By rights, it should be swinging its metaphorical claymore at various other USB-C hubs and adapters, but changes by Nintendo mean there’s a severe lack of competition. That should change as accessory makers implement firmware updates and tweak things to suit the fussy new gaming handheld, but there is one docking station out there that will work.

The real question is, will the SIWIQU dock survive once other Nintendo Switch 2 docking stations arrive on the scene? It’s a question I’ve kept at the forefront of my mind throughout my time with the accessory, and there are certainly some design quirks that are a huge Achilles' heel. It falls short compared to the best Steam Deck docks out there, too, which isn’t necessarily a deal breaker, but helps paint a picture of what to expect.

As GamesRadar’s dock reviewer, I’m also not thrilled about this dock’s $35.99 price tag. Perhaps I’ve been spoiled by the various Steam Deck options out there that pack surprising value, but I’ve got a feeling that if more options were kicking around, this docking station would be closer to the $20 mark.

Design

As a docking station, the SIWIQU dock looks a little odd, but it makes sense in context to the Switch 2. Effectively, Antank has opted to trim everything back to a simple bottom wedge that the handheld can sit on. It’s a tidy approach, and the blue and red sides help it feel related to Ninty’s handheld specifically. However, those end caps are the only thing stopping it from fading completely into the background, and I wish the docking station leaned more into that.

As a cradle, the SIWIQU Switch 2 dock technically works just fine. You can pop your handheld on it just like you would with the official accessory, albeit with a lack of walls as a placement guide. The slightly higher back lip supports the console adequately, and everything is solid enough once it's in place. It’s only when you go to pick it back up again that you realize there are, unfortunately, design flaws at work, as you’ll have to virtually pick the handheld up and pull the dock from the bottom.

The main issue here is that the USB-C connector on this dock is a pretty tight fit, whereas the official docking station is designed to release the handheld with upwards force. That, paired with the fact that this accessory is extremely light, means it simply has to be pulled off the console manually, and I find that picking the entire thing up is the easiest solution.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

This might sound like a serious flaw, which is understandable, but I’d argue it's a matter of perspective. If you treat the dock like a USB-C adapter that attaches at the bottom, its design makes a lot more sense. But, it’s certainly not the same sort of “docking station” as the real deal since you won’t be able to dock it single-handedly. To pull off the same level of functionality, you’d need to weigh down the accessory and add springs to release the handheld, and that’s not going to happen at the $30 mark.

I do think the SIWIQU dock would benefit from a bit of extra weight, though, as it does feel a bit on the hollow side. I wouldn’t say it's all-plastic construction feels too cheap, but the need to take up the same horizontal space as the Switch 2 means there’s a lot of vacant space inside. Some Steam Deck dock brands opt to use aluminum bodies to counteract, whereas others will add a literal weight inside to provide an illusion of heft.

Features

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Compared to the official Switch 2 dock, Antank’s version is feature-light, but that’s intentional. Chances are that if you’re looking for a second docking station, you’re going to use it for travel, and stripping out the internal cooling and extra bulk helps keep things compact.

At this stage, you might be worried that your Switch 2 is going to combust into flames if you use this dock. I mean, those fans in the official accessory are there for a reason, right? Well, it’s largely accepted that the cooling system in Nintendo’s docking station exists to cool its own internal components rather than the handheld, as the console will shift heat through the accessory.

Antank has left out the original cradle’s walls, which theoretically means overheating is less of an issue. Yet, it somehow manages to commit a bigger sin by blocking the handheld’s bottom intake vents, as it sits flush with the base of the wedge. I will admit that I haven’t run into any catastrophic temperatures during testing, but I’m absolutely not on board with blocking airflow on any device.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Moving on to connectivity, and you’ll have access to an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C for power, which just so happens to be the same offering as Nintendo’s accessory. I would have appreciated an extra port since I tend to use wired Nintendo Switch controllers with the handheld for games like Mario Kart World, but Ninty’s specific requirements could be stopping this from happening.

While the main reason to pick up this dock should be TV mode connectivity, it can also serve as a charging cradle. You can toggle between modes using a button at the back, which stops the built-in screen from turning off while charging. It’s a nice workaround for playing games without an external screen, and it could come in handy for creating a cosy setup. However, the extra USB-C port at the top of the console means the feature is arguably redundant.

Performance

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The SIWIQU dock entered the scene with a few Switch 2 problems, but now that Antank has got to grips with Nintendo’s fussy power requirements, it works with the handheld out of the box. If you picked one up before the fix, you might need to fetch a firmware update from the brand’s site, so keep that in mind if you’re getting no video output.

For testing, I swapped out my official docking station with Antank’s Switch 2 dock for about a week. Making the switch was easy since I was able to use the HDMI cable already connected to my LG OLED C4 TV and Nintendo’s USB-C power adapter, but I did have to dial back in my HDR settings since the screen thought I was using a different device.

I actually couldn’t get my display to recognize the Switch 2 attached to the dock. When using the official accessory, LG’s software will usually give the corresponding HDMI input the right label, but for whatever reason, this failed to kick in with the third-party dock. I’m not sure why this was the case, but it didn’t impact the rest of the experience.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Everything about this Switch 2 dock works like you’d expect. The HDMI output provides a 4K 60fps signal, and the handheld charges at full speed. As I already spoiled, I seemingly avoided overheating issues despite the lack of a built-in fan, but I did notice the console was a bit warmer to the touch at the back. That’s likely a symptom tied to obstructing the bottom airflow vents, something that made me incredibly nervous during longer play sessions.

I think the main takeaway here is that while the SIWIQU dock performs just fine when handling 4K 60fps output in TV mode, its design flaws don’t instill confidence. During normal use, I tend to play for a couple of hours at a time, but I ramped this up to around five hours for testing purposes.

I can’t say I enjoyed my time drifting through Mario Kart World and smashing things in Donkey Kong Bananza using this hub. In truth, I was worried that using the SIWIQU dock with my Switch 2 would result in an occupational hazard. The logical part of my brain knows that with the right Power Delivery protocols implemented, nothing should occur that will brick the $450 console. But, the anxiety-riddled worrier within me wasn’t quite convinced, and my mind kept drifting back to those blocked bottom air vents.

Should you buy the SIWIQU Switch 2 dock?

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The SIWIQU Switch 2 dock is one of the first compatible docking stations for the handheld to hit Amazon, and it is serviceable as a travel accessory. However, I’d advise most players to hold off on buying this specific model for now, as its $35.99 makes its design flaws pretty hard to ignore. While I didn’t run into any serious issues during testing, the fact that it blocks the console’s bottom air vents is something that could contribute to overheating.

Despite this, I do think some players will get on with the SIWIQU Switch 2 dock just fine. It’s a quick fix for anyone who needs a secondary docking station for short sessions or travelling, and it will help you use TV mode for less than the official cradle. Personally, I think it’s still a bit too early to rely on quick-out-of-the-door accessories like this, and there’s perhaps a reason that other companies haven’t released rivals yet.

How I tested the SIWIQU Switch 2 dock

For a week, I used the SIWIQU dock with my Switch 2 and an LG OLED C4 at 4K 60fps. During that time, I checked HDR and HDMI compatibility by ensuring the docking station was outputting an appropriate refresh rate and replicating the same High Dynamic Range results as the official accessory. I also kept an eye on the handheld's temperatures to see if the lack of a built-in fan or general design elements impacted cooling.

For more information on how we test Switch 2 accessories and other handheld add-ons, swing by our full GamesRadar+ hardware policy.

