I'm testing a ridiculous number of Switch 2 accessories right now, but this case is one of my top picks so far

I'm pretty clumsy with my new and pricey tech, but fortunately, I haven't yet had any mishaps with my brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 - so far. At least after writing up my STEALTH Premium Travel Case review, I now feel more reassured than ever before that my new handheld is safe and sound in one of the best Nintendo Switch cases, and so hopefully won't meet an untimely accident in my clumsy hands.

The textured hardshell case is robust enough that it's been keeping my Switch 2 safe, but it is pretty bulky. But there's a method behind all that bulk madness, as this case is not just big enough to safely store the Switch 2, but up to 12 game carts, an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, and a spare USB-C charging cable to boot.

STEALTH Premium Travel Kit | $39.99 at Walmart The STEALTH Premium Travel Case is also available as a Premium Travel Kit. This kit doesn't just include the high-quality hardshell case, but it also comes with a spare screen protector and a 2-meter USB-C charging cable so you don't have to unplug your new AC adapter from your Switch 2 dock for travel. UK: £19.99 at Very

As a fan of everything cute and Nintendo-related, I'm more privy to having my favorite characters all over my accessories, but that hasn't stopped the STEALTH Premium Travel Case (and the Premium Travel Kit, which I was supplied with for review) from impressiving me amongst the slew of brand-new Switch 2 compatible accessories.

The travel case may not feature the adorable pink puffball that is Kirby, or a colorful 8-bit Link like my current PowerA original Switch case. But what it lacks in design, it makes up for in quality. The hardshell case can take a beating, and even after a few accidental knocks and bumps, my Switch 2 has been kept just as pristine as it was at launch when inside this brand-new case.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

What instantly drew me to STEALTH's (also known as 4Gamers in the US) premium case amongst all the other accessories currently on my review radar was just how perfectly snug my Switch 2 was able to slot into the bottom compartment on its first try.

It wasn't too tight, and it wasn't too loose, which is exactly what you want from a case intended for travel. Even without the small Velcro strap secured, my handheld never rattled around in the case - whether I was travelling to my mum's to show off my new Ninty tech, or just going room to room so I could play Mario Kart World throughout the house.

The middle flap of the case also cleverly doubles up as not just a protective fluffy padding between the Switch 2's new 7.9-inch LCD display and the rest of the case, but also storage for up to 12 physical game carts.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Regrettably, as I picked up the Mario Kart World Switch 2 console bundle, I don't actually yet own any physical Switch 2 games, and so wasn't able to fully test this aspect of the case for my review. However, original Switch games are the same size, and I had plenty of those to pop into the tight velcro compartments - which kept a chunk of my beloved game collection secure throughout my weeks of testing.

This case also manages to pack in space for an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers and a charging cable, the latter of which is provided if you pick up the Premium Travel Kit version of the case. Like I stated in my review, the moulded spaces for these did initially feel like you were limited to storing those accessories and those accessories alone. But STEALTH clearly thought of that, as there's also a fabric mesh pocket so you can keep everything in there from a spare screen protector, more games, and even a spare microSD Express Card or two.

As the months go on, I'm hoping we start to see a flow of licensed Switch 2 cases, so I can show off decades worth of being in the Legend of Zelda or Super Mario fandoms. But this early into the Switch 2's lifespan, the STEALTH Premium Travel Case (and its Premium Travel Kit version) will be keeping my new pricey bit of Ninty tech safe and secure for the near future - and that's more than put my accident-prone mind at ease.

