Hayden Christensen would "love" to return as Darth Vader in future Star Wars projects

Hayden Christensen doesn't want to leave Star Wars behind.

The actor made his comeback to the galaxy far, far away in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he also appeared in Ahsoka earlier this year.

"I would love to get to do more, and I'd love to get to continue with Star Wars and we'll see," Christensen told Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know what the future holds, and if such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face. And if it doesn't, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and getting to do the work that I did in both Obi-Wan and Ahsoka."

In the same interview, Christensen also addressed working on Star Wars without the involvement of George Lucas. "At first, I felt like I was cheating on him a little bit. [Laughs] But it's a different time for Star Wars now, and I think it's really exciting that we now have this period where there are other storytellers coming in and giving their take on the universe," he said. "But, of course, it all goes back to the maker, and George Lucas is very much in the front of everyone's mind when we're making a decision and we want to make stuff that he would be happy with for sure."

At the moment, it's unclear what the future might hold for Christensen – it seems likely that there'll be an Ahsoka season 2, and, considering the Ahsoka finale saw Force ghost Anakin watching over Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, it would make sense if Christensen returned for more. There's also Dave Filoni's upcoming movie, which could feature a cameo from Christensen.

