God of War Ragnarok artist theorizes how playable Atreus would function

A God of War concept artist has theorized on playing as Atreus in the upcoming Ragnarok.

Speaking on The God of War Podcast recently, Sony Santa Monica concept artist Samuel Matthews was asked how the developers would theoretically approach making Atreus playable in God of War Ragnarok. "There's just so much you could do there," said Matthews. "You can branch off the two characters in different directions to be on their own for a while," Matthews further theorizes, joking that the player would be doing nothing but firing off endless volleys of arrows as Atreus.

This is all following off the back of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2 introducing players to a new playable character in Abby. There's no doubt players weren't expecting to play as a new character in the sequel, and so Matthews does compare making Atreus playable to the introduction of Abby in The Last of Us 2, mentioning how Ragnarok could take Atreus off on a new story path just like Abby.

However, this is absolutely not confirmation that Atreus will be playable in any fashion in God of War Ragnarok. All of Matthews' comments on the God of War Podcast were purely hypothetical, and if we are in fact in for the surprise of playing as Atreus in the upcoming sequel, then the concept artist is doing an extremely good job of hiding it.

Right now, we know precious little about the forthcoming sequel from Sony Santa Monica. The ending of the 2018 reboot of God of War certainly pointed to a showdown with the mighty Thor, but in the podcast, Matthews says that he thinks gods like Thor and Odin should be held back until a potential third game, talking about the "emotional" payoff that holding back the two characters would eventually bring.

As for Sony Santa Monica and PlayStation's official line on God of War Ragnarok, both parties are keeping their cards close to their chests. Director Cory Barlog said that the game will launch "when it's done" just a matter of months ago, and PlayStation aren't even revealing if Ragnarok will be exclusive to the next-gen PS5 like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, or if it'll arrive on PS4 as well like the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West.

