Baldur's Gate 3 actor says her role as an iconic goblin is the reason Atlus cast her in hit JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio

From one beloved RPG to the next, voice actor Holly-Marie Michael says she was cast as Catherina in Metaphor: ReFantazio due to her role as Sazza in Larian's 2023 GOTY RPG, Baldur's Gate 3.
Talking to GamesRadar+, Michael says the Cockney accent she put on to portray the working class goblin in Baldur's Gate 3 is the very reason she's now known as Catherina, the pink-haired bounty hunter in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
"Funnily enough, I got the role of Catherina by playing Sazza in Baldur's Gate 3," Michael says. "In Metaphor, you've got the English dub, you've got all of these regional accents, and they said they wanted somebody with a Cockney accent to play Catherina, and I was kind of already being a Cockney when I was doing Sazza, and so they asked me to audition for her."
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Michael says that when she got the audition script for Catherina, she found the character "so badass" and was determined to play her. Little did she know at the time that her fate as Catherina was already sealed thanks to her performance as a lovable goblin in a very different RPG.
In a weird 'it's a small world' moment, in 2025 Michael reacted to a GamesRadar+ story about her Baldur's Gate 3 character and the people who would advocate for goblin romance.
"You filthy little buggers, I didn't realize there were so many of ya" Michael said using Sazza's voice. "Makes sense though. I mean, look at her... gorgeous. Let it be known that if Larian come-a-callin', I would be willing to record those scenes. It would be filthy, but I'd do it for ya," she added, struggling not to laugh at the thought.
Nabbing a speaking role in a game as universally acclaimed as Baldur's Gate 3 is bound to open some doors, and following up with another hit RPG like Metaphor: ReFantazio definitely looks like the start of a hot streak for Michael, even if her next big game hasn't been revealed.
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