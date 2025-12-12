How to start GTA Online KnoWay Out at the Calais Ave Xero

The GTA Online KnoWay Out mission set was added with the A Safehouse in the Hills update, which sees you teaming up with hacker Avi Schwartzman to take down a tech company using their fleet of autonomous vehicles to create a surveillance grid across Los Santos. It starts with a clandestine text message telling you to answer the payphone at the Xero gas station on Calais Ave, and this location is causing confusion for some players, so here's where you need to go to start KnoWay Out in GTA Online.

Where is the Xero Calais Ave payphone in GTA Online?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To respond to the mysterious text message you've received, you need to get to the payphone at the Xero gas station on Calais Avenue. If you don't know where that is in GTA Online then don't stress, as it actually gets marked on your map. We've highlighted the location above, which is indicated by an A icon for Avi Schwartzman, the hacker you may have worked with on previous heists who is trying to bring down KnoWay's surveillance grid in Los Santos.



Once you've answered the Xero payphone on Calais Ave, further payphones will become active and are also marked with an A on your map. Head to their locations and answer the calls from Avi to work through a series of five KnoWay Out missions:

Negative Press

Inside Job

Tunnel Vision

Trash Talking

A Clean Break

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

These all involve sabotaging the KnoWay fleet of self-driving vehicles and their wider network, in order to take the company down, and if you beat the finale mission A Clean Break as Leader during the first week of the update then you'll complete the Weekly Challenge and receive a GTA$400,000 bonus.



If you own at least one of the Mansions from this update, then completing this set of KnoWay Out assignments will also unlock the additional GTA Online Michael mission Home Sweet Home, so look out for a text message from Avi Schwartzman with a Job Invite for that.

