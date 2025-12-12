How to start Michael mission Home Sweet Home in GTA Online

A new Michael mission has been added to GTA Online as part of the A Safehouse in the Hills update, and naturally players want to know how to start this as soon as possible for a chance to catch up with the career criminal turned movie mogul. However, if you're expecting a call straight away to get things moving then you'll be waiting a long time, as there are several steps you need to complete first before Home Sweet Home becomes available, so this is how to start the GTA Online Michael mission.

How to start GTA Online Michael mission Home Sweet Home

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are two main steps you need to take in GTA Online if you want to reconnect with Mr De Santa, and the first one is likely to be the biggest barrier for most players. For the Home Sweet Home mission to become available you need to own one of the GTA Online Mansions, as when you make that luxury purchase and visit your new pad for the first time a cutscene will introduce your new neighbors Michael and Amanda.

The 'cheapest' mansion will still set you back at least GTA$9,500,000 – and that's factoring in the GTA$2m discount earned if you completed all three New Listings missions previously – so if you don't already have a significant bank balance then you'll need to get grinding to afford the entry fee. If you're looking for pointers, then here are some suggestions for how to make money fast in GTA Online.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You also need to complete all five of the GTA Online KnoWay Out missions, working with hacker Avi Schwartzman to take down a fleet of autonomous vehicles setting up a surveillance grid across Los Santos. Once you've cleared the finale mission A Clean Break, and are the owner of a Prix Luxury mansion safehouse, you will receive a text message from Avi around five minutes later with a Job Invite.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Accept that invite and you'll receive the location of a van, but on the way there you'll be notified that KnoWay mercenaries have located your mansion and are currently inside looking for you. During a huge shootout through your luxury home Michael will appear and come to your aid, letting you fight alongside him and even use his slow time Special Ability at one point. Once all of the mercenaries have been dealt with, Michael asks that you keep his involvement in this significant body count a secret from Amanda, then you receive a large insurance payment as your reward for this mission.

