GTA Online Mansions explained and how Prix Luxury works

GTA Online Mansions are the pinnacle of luxury living in Los Santos, offering high-end pads in the hills that come with a wide range of amenities to make life better. From an AI Assistant that can control your businesses remotely to a Private Security force who will protect your assets at all costs, there are plenty of benefits – and of course, a dog you can pet as well! However, none of this comes cheap, so if you've got eight figures to invest then here's everything you need to know about Mansions in GTA Online.

How to buy a Mansion in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To get started with your new high-end property in GTA Online, you need to pull up your in-game phone and go to the Internet Browser, then head to the Prix Luxury Real Estate site. Scroll down to the Choose Your Property prompt, then hit that to choose one of the three base Mansions from the map before selecting any optional extras:

The Tongva Estate - $11,500,000

- $11,500,000 The Vinewood Residence - $12,200,000

- $12,200,000 Richman Villa - $12,800,000





- $12,800,000 Interior Cream Tint - Free Other Tints - $100,000 Palms Pattern - Free Other Patterns - $245,000 Los Santos Loft Decor - Free San Andreas Coastal Decor - $497,500 Vinewood Regency Decor - $612,500

Additional Rooms Armory - $720,000 Arcade - $950,000 Podium - $650,000 Vehicle Workshop - $880,000

Security Private Security - $1,750,000

AI Assistant Angel - Free Haviland - Free OG - Free



While the 'cheapest' option is The Tongva Estate with no upgrades, that will still set you back at least $9,500,000 if you earned the $2m discount by completing previous New Listings missions, and if you opt for the most expensive Richman Villa with every customization option added then the total bill comes to $18,707,500! If your bank balance is currently looking a little shy of the mark, then here are some pointers for how to make money fast in GTA Online.

This is clearly a huge investment, but there are significant benefits to be had from it. By recruiting Security, they'll not only protect your Mansion but also all of your businesses too, reducing the risk of them being raided by other players or, if you have existing security for them in place, eliminating that risk completely. Your AI assistant can be used to Fast Travel from the Mansion to any of your owned businesses, as well as boost production at any businesses with Supply or Product for 24 hours.

Owning a Mansion will also introduce you to some familiar neighbors, and ultimately lets you start the GTA Online Michael mission Home Sweet Home to work with the hotshot movie producer himself. However, bear in mind that you also need to complete the five GTA Online KnoWay Out missions with Avi Schwartzman before you can trigger that epilogue, so don't expect the call before taking care of that.

How to get a dog for your GTA Online Mansion

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To get a dog for your Mansion in GTA Online, you need to head outside and find the kennel then interact with it. Getting a dog costs $15,000, and you can choose from a Husky, Poodle, Pug, Retriever, Rottweiler, Shepherd, and Westy. Once you've picked a breed and purchased, you'll be prompted to name your dog, though at any point you can interact with the kennel to rename them as well as changing their breed or color.

The same process applies to getting a cat, you just interact with the enclosure found in the main lounge area. A cat also costs $15,000 and there are five options to choose from: Black, Calico, Ginger, Gray, and White. Again, interacting with their enclosure will let you rename your cat or change their appearance.

Can you buy multiple GTA Online Mansions?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Yes, you can buy multiple GTA Online Mansions,