Fortnite Summer Skirmish is 8 weeks of competition with $8 million in prizes, starting Saturday

Fortnite 's kicking off a different kind of season with its Summer Skirmish series, offering competitors the chance to take home part of an $8 million prize pool across eight weeks of events. If the Showdown modes and the E3 celebrity Pro-Am were developer Epic's way of dipping its toes into the eSports scene, the Summer Skirmish is how it cannonballs right in. And the events start Saturday.

Some of the game's most prominent duos will compete to take home a cash prize of $250,000, with the extra wrinkle that the paint on Fortnite season 5 will still be fresh at the time (including the inevitable cascade of Fortnite map changes ). A quarter of a million is quite a sum of money, and unlike the Pro-Am it will all go directly to the winners rather than a charity of their choice. Still, it's only 1/32nd of the total prize pool - there will be plenty more to win in the weeks ahead.

Epic says the Summer Skirmish will bring "community creators and Fortnite players who have demonstrated their competitive prowess" together to face off for the cash. Yes, that means your favorite Fortnite streamer will probably appear at least once. This inaugural event is solely invitational, with all of the slots already filled by pre-selected competitors, but Epic says it will share more information for how all kinds of players can qualify for future Summer Skirmish events.

The game format will likely change across the competition, as well, so don't worry if you're not a fan of Duos. Personally, I'd like to see how a Final Fight Teams of 12 match would go with a bunch of well-coordinated squads (instead of randos who run off and die alone), but maybe that's asking for disaster.