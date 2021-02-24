Fortnite server at a Surface Hub locations - where to scan a server

The Fortnite Scan a server at a Surface Hub quest can be tricky as the locations are all hidden and the 'Surface hub' bit means they're actually buried on the map, in bunkers deep underground. This means you're highly unlikely to bump into a Fortnite server by accident, which could prove to be a stumbling block for your progress through the Fortnite Week 13 quests. Of course, you may have already discovered one of these Imagined Order shelters in Fortnite while exploring the island, but we're here to help everyone who is seeking out these subterranean bases for an initial visit. Follow our guide to the Fortnite server at a Surface Hub locations, and you'll be able to scan one for its secrets in no time.

Fortnite server at a Surface Hub locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three different Fortnite server at a Surface Hub locations that we've found, in Stealthy Stronghold, Colossal Coliseum, and Hunter's Haven. These are all tucked away in underground bunkers, however you only need to scan one of them so you can choose whichever destination is most convenient to get to. We've got further details below on where to find each Fortnite server at a Surface Hub, once you've arrived in the appropriate area.

Fortnite server at a Surface Hub - Stealthy Stronghold

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Towards the south side of Stealthy Stronghold is a large stone ruin, and in the southwest corner of that is a hole in the floor leading to some stairs beneath.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Follow these flights of stairs down to an underground bunker, and on the opposite side of the elevator lobby you'll find the Fortnite server at a Surface Hub within the small room.

Fortnite server at a Surface Hub - Colossal Coliseum

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After entering Colossal Coliseum through the south gate, either jump down from the balcony ahead or break through one of the internal gates to go down the stairs to the lower level, where you'll find another pair of gates with more stairs behind them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head down several flights of stairs to find an extensive underground bunker, then go up the short stairs opposite the sofas to find a small room with the Fortnite server at a Surface Hub inside.

Fortnite server at a Surface Hub - Hunter's Haven

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head inside the small building on the far west side of Hunter's Haven, with a gold insignia above the door.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Go down several flights of stairs until you reach a deep underground bunker, where you'll find the Fortnite server at a Surface Hub on the balcony opposite.

