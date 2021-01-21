Fortnite Predators apartment: Where to visit Predator's apartment in Hunter's Haven

You'll need to know where the Predator apartment Fortnite location is for a new Jungle Hunter quest. The Fortnite Predator apartment is actually in Hunter's Haven but there's a catch: you need to do it while using the Predator skin. If you haven't unlocked it yet, check out our full guide on the Fortnite Predator, then come back here when you have the outfit in your locker. This quest is part of the Jungle Hunter series in Fortnite and completing it will unlock you a cool Predator-themed emote, so what are you waiting for? Here's where you need to go to find Predator's apartment in Fortnite.

Where is the Predator apartment in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Alright, so the quest gives you a huge clue about Predator's apartment to begin with: it's in Hunter's Haven. If you haven't found that spot on your map yet, it's just below the central part of the map, between Weeping Woods and Lazy Lake.

When you land at Hunter's Haven – wearing the Predator skin, remember – you want to head to the building in the north-east corner of the town. The screenshot below shows what the building looks like on the outside, from the roof of the adjacent building. Beware though, because a lot of players are visiting Predator's apartment for the same reason, so chances are there'll be a few foes lurking around waiting to fight. If you can, grab a shotgun first so you're prepared before going in.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As soon as you climb the stairs and step foot inside while dressed as Predator, the challenge should complete. Doing this will net you the Bio-Helmet Online emote, which reveals Predator's face and lets out a long shriek to taunt your enemies. Once you complete all the Jungle Hunter quests, you'll unlock all of the Predator-themed items and cosmetics – there are quite a few, including a legendary pickaxe.

