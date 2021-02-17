Fortnite Inflatable Tubemen Llamas locations - where to find gas stations and destroy them

Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas have appeared outside gas stations around the island, flapping around in the breeze. We're not sure exactly what they're advertising, but when you pop these wacky waving characters they explode into a cloud of confetti, which is pretty satisfying at least. For one of the Fortnite Week 12 quests you need to find and destroy three of these displays, though that process isn't quite as simple as heading to the nearest Fortnite gas pumps as not all gas stations feature these promotional eye-catchers. To make sure you're not wasting your time running around Fortnite trying to find them, we've put together this guide to all the Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas locations to help you on your way.

Fortnite Inflatable Tubemen Llamas locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've visited all of the gas stations to bring you details of the Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas locations, and interestingly it turns out that they don't all have the same number of displays outside them. The gas stations towards the west side of the island have two of them each, while those on the east side only have one, and there are even a couple of gas stations with no Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas outside them at all – so naturally you'll want to avoid those completely when taking on this quest.

You need to destroy three of these displays in total, which means knowing where the best Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas locations are will speed up the process considerably. On the map above we've marked how many of them you'll find at each of the gas stations, or you can use this list for reference:

Gas stations with two Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas:

West side of Sweaty Sands

East side of Salty Towers

North of Slurpy Swamp

West of Misty Meadows





Gas stations with one Fortnite inflatable tubemen llama:

West of Steamy Stacks

South of Colossal Coliseum

West side of Lazy Lake

South of Catty Corner





Gas stations with no Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas:

West of Holly Hedges

East side of Pleasant Park

As always, bear in mind that other players may have arrived before you and already destroyed the Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas at the gas station you've gone to. If that's the case, simply move on to another one, and rest assured that your progress will carry over between matches if you don't manage to destroy all three in one round.

