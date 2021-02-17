Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck locations - where to find a family portrait on the coast

Word is out about a Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck washing ashore somewhere on the island, and although we're not sure what vessel sank or whose family they represent we're intrigued to find out more. There are in fact a number of these pieces of art spread across two different landmarks, and although for this task in the Fortnite Week 12 quests you only need to find one of them it's good to have choices available. Unsurprisingly you'll be checking along the coastline in Fortnite to discover these remnants from a nautical accident, but that still gives you an awful lot of ground to cover, so let us help you out by revealing all of the Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck locations.

Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although the natural place to go looking for a Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck is Shipwreck Cove, that isn't an exclusive location as you can also find several of them on the opposite side of the island at Crashed Cargo. We've marked both of these landmarks on our map, and below you'll find individual details on all of the Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck locations ready for when you arrive at one of them.

Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck - Shipwreck Cove

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck locations at Shipwreck Cove, which is in the southeast corner of the island. These are all around the coast as follows:

At the south end of the bay, next to some wooden crates by an upturned green and red boat. On the west side of the bay, next to a rock with some wooden crates and a life preserver ring. At the north end of the bay, inside a bathtub.

Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck - Crashed Cargo

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are also two Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck locations at Crashed Cargo, which is towards the northwest corner of the island and directly west from Sweaty Sands. These are along the beach as follows:

Next to a stack of wooden crates, on the north side of the large collection of shipping containers. Inside the red shipping container beneath another red shipping container, which is just dipping into the sea.

