How to collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars in Fortnite

We're now moving past the planned ten weeks of the current season and heading into overtime territory, with a fresh list of assignments to tackle including one to collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars in Fortnite. This task is broken down into three tiers of successively larger amounts of metal to harvest, which are:

Collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars (250) – 10,000 XP

Collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars (750) – 25,000 XP

Collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars (1,500) – 55,000 XP

The upshot of this is that you'll have to collect a total of 1,500 metal across Hydro 16 and/or Compact Cars in order to completely finish this entry in the Fortnite Location Domination challenges, which will earn you the impressive sum of 90,000 XP along the way. Given that you can only carry 999 metal at once in Fortnite, you may need to drop or use some for building along the way if you're trying to hit the top target in a single match, though generating metal with your pickaxe may be enough for it to count as being harvested.

If you want to get through this quickly then we advise that you play in Team Rumble mode, as materials are harvested at a much greater rate there as opposed to the standard game modes. Also ensure that you're consistently hitting the weak points while harvesting, to ensure you receive the maximum materials for each object you smash. If you're ready to start, we've got details of the Fortnite Hydro 16 and Compact Cars locations where can collect metal.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges | Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie | Fortnite deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Hydro 16 and Compact Cars locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although both of these Fortnite landmarks have featured in previous challenges, you'd be forgiven for not necessarily knowing where they are immediately, which is why we've flagged them on the map for easy identification. Fortnite Hydro 16 is the more obvious of the two, forming both the large dam at the west side of the large lake and the power station complex below it. You can harvest metal from the vehicles and street lights along the top of the dam, and there is a large amount of machinery within the power plant which will also yield this material. Unsurprisingly, the Fortnite Compact Cars junkyard features both stacks of vehicles and additional machinery, so there's lots of metal to be had there. If you'd prefer to use grid coordinates to visit these locations to collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars, then they are:

D7 : Hydro 16

: Hydro 16 G4: Compact Cars

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack