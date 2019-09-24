FIFA 20 SBC solutions: A complete guide to all of the Advanced Squad Building Challenges

Whether you're a newcomer to Ultimate Team or you've been playing since '09, you need to be tackling the FIFA 20 SBCs from the get-go. SBC stands for Squad Building Challenges, and you can find them by navigating to the Squads tab of the Ultimate Team hub. This guide serves as an explainer of exactly what SBCs are in FIFA 20, why they're worth doing, and how to complete all of the advanced FIFA 20 SBCs.
What are FIFA 20 SBCs?
As mentioned above, SBC stands for Squad Building Challenges. They are precisely what their name implies; challenges in which you need to build a squad that fits the criteria given. Some are easy and only require players from cheap leagues and nations, with a low rating requirement. Others however, can be quite difficult, especially as we go past Christmas and enter 2020 and people start to accumulate more coins.
You're probably wondering why they're even worth doing in the first place though, since some can prove to be a considerable outlay when it comes to coins. Fact of the matter is, most SBCs have more than worthwhile rewards. From packs worth 50,000 coins to special, buffed versions of players, completing SBCs is the way to go if you want to build a titanic squad.
Below, you'll find a series of FIFA 20 SBC solutions for the 12 permanent "Advanced" challenges. These persist through the entire game, have some of the best rewards, and are well worth doing as soon as you can.
FIFA 20 Hybrid Leagues SBCs
FIFA 20 Give Me Five SBC: Prime Mixed Players Pack
FIFA 20 Seven-League Boots SBC: Prime Electrum Players Pack
FIFA 20 The Whole Nine Yards SBC: Mega Pack
FIFA 20 First XI SBC: Rare Players Pack
FIFA 20 Hybrid Nations SBCs
FIFA 20 The Final Four SBC: Electrum Players Pack
FIFA 20 Six Of The Best SBC: Gold Players Pack
FIFA 20 Elite Eight SBC: Prime Gold Players Pack
FIFA 20 Around The World SBC: Rare Players Pack
FIFA 20 League and Nation Hybrid
FIFA 20 The Challenger SBC: Rare Mixed Players Pack
FIFA 20 Advanced SBC: Premium Gold Players Pack
FIFA 20 Fiendish SBC: Mega Pack
FIFA 20 Puzzle Master SBC: Rare Mega Pack
