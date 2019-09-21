FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Every chemistry style available in Ultimate Team

FIFA 20 chemistry styles are absolutely required if you want to make the most out of your Ultimate Team squad. Apply them to your players and they'll receive buffed stats depending on what chemistry style you apply in FIFA 20. Whether you want to increase the physicality and defending of your centre backs or make your pacey wingers even faster, here are all of the FIFA 20 chemistry styles and the benefits they have.

What are FIFA 20 chemistry styles?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

As explained above, FIFA 20 chemistry styles buff the stats of your players in Ultimate Team. Before you apply them, you can see the values which will be upgraded, but there's one thing to bear in mind: The higher chemistry that player is on in your squad, the better the boost will be. So a player on nine chemistry with a Shadow chemistry style will receive a bigger pace and defending boost than a player on six chemistry. Here are all of the FIFA 20 chemistry styles in the game:

FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: 2, HAN: 2, KIC: 2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: 2, REF: 2, SPD: 2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: 2, SPD: 2, POS: 2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: 2, HAN: 2, POS: 2

FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Defence

Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: 3, PHY: 3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: 3, DEF: 3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: 3, DEF: 3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: 3, DEF: 3

FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Midfield

Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: 3, DRI: 3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: 3, PHY: 3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: 3, DEF: 3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: 3, PAS: 3

FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Attack

Sniper SNI Shooting, Dribbling SHO: 3, DRI: 3 Deadeye EYE Shooting, Passing SHO: 3, PAS: 3 Hawk HWK Pace, Shooting, Physical PAC: 2, SHO: 2, PHY: 2 Marksman MRK Shooting, Dribbling, Physical SHO: 2, DRI: 2, PHY: 2 Finisher FIN Shooting, Physical SHO: 3, PHY: 3 Hunter HUN Pace, Shooting PAC: 3, SHO: 3