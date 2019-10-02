FIFA 20 UCL cards: when are they coming and how do they work?

Most early speculation surrounding this year’s Ultimate Team centres on FIFA 20 UCL cards. First introduced in FIFA 19 following EA’s acquisition of the Champions League licence, they’re back for FIFA 20 – but in a slightly different format, as we’ll explain shortly. Below our FAQ explains what exactly FIFA 20 UCL cards do, and how you can get your hands on these special FIFA 20 Champions League cards.

How do FIFA 20 UCL cards work?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20 UCL cards have a different design to standard gold cards. UCL ones feature white text on a blue background, and are granted to all gold-rated players eligible for this year’s Champions League. So from the Premier League, cards are only available for Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Stats wise, FIFA 20 UCL cards work differently to how they did in FIFA 19. Last year every player with a UCL card got +1 added to their standard gold card rating; now both gold and UCL cards share the same rating. Which does make them sound slightly pointless.

However, UCL cards are much rarer than standard golds, and will be necessary for certain SBCs throughout the coming season, so don’t write them off as worthless. Especially as many will pay a premium to own them, simply because they prefer the design.

Can FIFA 20 UCL cards change ratings?

(Image credit: EA)

The base versions are stuck with the same rating until the advent of FIFA 21 rolls around. However, FIFA 19 also featured UCL and UEL (Europa League) cards that had dynamic ratings based on real-life team performances. Assuming this year’s set-up is the same, these will be called FIFA 20 Road To The Final cards.

These do what it says on the tin – every time a player with one of these cards achieves UCL or UEL progress, their OVR updates by +1 rating point. Below you can see the table of upgrades from FIFA 19, which you can expect to repeat in FIFA 20. For example, Marcos Alonso’s UEL Road To The Final item advanced from 84 to 91 across the season, as Chelsea gradually ticked off all six requirements.

UEFA Champions League Upgrades:

- Advancing to the Knockout Stage

- Winning in the first leg of Round of 16

- Advancing to the Quarter-Final

- Advancing to the Semi-Final

- Advancing to the Final

- Winning the Final

UEFA Europa League Upgrades:

- Advancing to the Knockout Stage

- Advancing to the Round of 16

- Advancing to the Quarter-Final

- Advancing to the Semi-Final

- Advancing to the Final

- Winning the Final

What are the 10 best FIFA 20 UCL cards?

(Image credit: EA)

This list is subject to change, but going by current gold ratings you can expect them to look like this. For an explanation of Ronaldo’s curious team name, take a look at our FIFA 20 Juventus story.



1. Lionel Messi (RW, Barcelona) 94

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Piemonte Calcio) 93

3. Neymar Jr (LW, Paris) 92

4=. Kevin de Bruyne (CAM, Manchester City) 91

4=. Eden Hazard (LW, Real Madrid) 91

4=. Jan Oblak (GK, Atletico Madrid) 91

7=. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK, Barcelona) 90

7=. Mohamed Salah (RW, Liverpool) 90

7=. Virgil van Dijk (CB, Liverpool) 90

7=. Luka Modric (CM, Real Madrid) 90

The best active player in the game without a UCL card is Manchester United’s David de Gea, on 89.

Are there any other types of UCL cards I should know about?

Yes. Expect UCL and UEL Team Of The Group Stage cards shortly before Christmas, with UCL Team Of The Knockout Stage cards coming at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Where are FIFA 20 UCL cards released?

Basic UCL cards began appearing in packs – mistakenly! – on Monday 30 September. EA quickly reversed this, but some players were lucky enough to open a few before the cards were taken back out of packs.

Earlier today Rare and Common UCL Items were released in FUT 20 which resulted in some unforeseen issues. The UCL items have now been temporarily removed. (1/2)September 30, 2019

FIFA 20 UCL packs are expected to return shortly. The first of those big ten spotted on the market was Lionel Messi – for a wallet-wrecking 2,000,000 coins.

How do I get FIFA 20 UCL cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Mostly in packs, much like the game's base cards. UCL items are rarer than gold cards, but not as rare as FIFA 20 TOTW or FIFA 20 OTW items. Obviously the better the player, the more unlikely you are to pack them.



Every so often EA releases a Squad Building Challenge which nets you two or three UCL cards. In FIFA 19, these were usually terrible value, requiring you to submit one UCL card *and* buy ten other players at some expense for another crack at the UCL roulette wheel. Unless you have untradeable UCL cards to get rid of, I recommend avoiding this method.

The quickest and simplest way is to use the transfer market. Naturally this can be hugely expensive - at press time even 82-rated Olivier Giroud will set you back 9,000 coins - but unlike with packs or SBCs you know exactly what you're getting for your money. And if you use GR's FIFA 20 coins guide you should be flush with in-game currency throughout the season anyway.