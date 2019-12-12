FIFA 20 celebrations list: How to do all of the new and old celebrations

FIFA 20 celebrations deliver some of the most enraging moments in gaming. But if you know your FIFA 20 post-goal button combos, they can also turn into the most glorious. Picture the scene: you get dabbed on by a Credit Card United sweat-monster after he equalises with ten minutes left to play. But then you break through up the other end, smash in an injury-time winner, and get your turn to gloat. To do just that, you need to know your pigeon from your flying bird. Which is why we've come up with the comprehensive FIFA 20 celebrations list below.
New FIFA 20 celebrations list
There's 11 new FIFA 20 celebrations in total, and here's how you pull them all off. Note that Twist Flip and Hand Spring are only able to be performed by "agile players".
Selection 1
Scissors: Hold L1, press Square
Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square
Twist Flip/Spinning Frog: Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle
Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up
Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3
Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice
Knee Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice
Speed Walk: Hold L2, flick RS right twice
Hand Spring/Power Slide: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise
FIFA 20 celebrations: Basics
Signature: X
Random: Circle
Cancel: L1 + R1
FIFA 20 celebrations: Running Moves
Thumb Suck: Hold Square
Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square
Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle
Aeroplane: Hold R3
Point to Sky: Hold RS up
Shhhhh!: Hold RS right
Telephone: Hold RS down
Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left
Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left
Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right
Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up
Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down
Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right
Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left
Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down
Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up
Windmill: Spin RS clockwise
FIFA 20 celebrations: Finishing Moves
Selection 2
X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice
Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
Elbow: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle
Selection 3
Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up
I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down
Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right
Who Am I: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice
Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle
Selection 4
Praise on Knees: Hold R2, hold RS left
Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Chest Thump: Hold R2, flick RS down twice
Chest Slide: Hold L1, flick RS down then up
KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
Hand Bite: Hold L2, flick RS down then up
Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle
Old Man: Hold L2, press R3
Selection 5
Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
Fall to Knees & Beg: Hold R2, hold RS down
Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
Slide on Back: Hold R1, double tap Square
Waddle: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right
Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
Dance 1: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS right then left
Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice
Selection 6
Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Seated Rowing: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
Knee Walk: Hold R2, press Square
Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up
Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right
Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down
Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right
Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left
Selection 7
Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left then right
Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3
Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle
Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down
Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
Patty Cake: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
