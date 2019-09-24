FIFA 20 wonderkids: All of the highest potential players in Career Mode

The trick to succeeding long-term in Career Mode is to invest in some FIFA 20 wonderkids. We all know what a wonderkid is; a young player with high potential who is yet to hit his peak, but will turn into an absolute world-beater. The question is, however, how do you spot a wonderkid in FIFA 20? Some of the FIFA 20 best young players aren't easy to spot, so we've done some of the legwork for you with a list of the top 25 best FIFA 20 wonderkids under the age of 21.

Best FIFA 20 wonderkids

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Some of the very best FIFA 20 wonderkids are already world renowned, like Kylian Mbappe – who was recently included in the FIFPro World XI for the 2018/19 season. While Mbappe and co. will be included in this list, everyone knows about them, so I'd like to highlight some of the lesser known players in the top 25 best wonderkids.

Dominik Szoboszlai

(Image credit: EA Sports)

An 18-year-old Hungarian who is already a first team player for the national team and has made almost 30 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, Szoboszlai may have a hard name to pronounce now but in a few years, it will roll off the tongue when you've heard it so many times.

He's a centre attacking midfielder with four star skill moves, he's 6'1", and boasts incredibly well rounded attacking stats. The highlight is that while he's only got a 74 overall at the moment, his potential is 89; a whopping +14 increase. Valued at £10m, the chap is only on £500/week wages. Bargain!

Lucas Paqueta

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Slightly older but just as impressive as Szoboszlai is Lucas Paqueta, another CAM hailing from Brazil and plying his trade for Milan in Serie A. You'll be picking up more of a finished product here as he's currently 21, but it does mean his current overall is 79 with a +10 potential gain to 89.

Of course, this means you'll be forking out slightly more money, as he's already worth £18m and is on £26k/week, but it should pay off if you can afford it.

Pedro de la Vega

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Someone even younger this time, Pedro de la Vega is an excellent winger who is a natural on the right, but can switch to the left side of the pitch at ease. Boasting 86 pace, a current rating of 70 but an 88 potential, you'll need to pry him from the clutches of Argentinian club Lanus in his home nation.

Since he's only 17, his estimated value is just £3.1m, and he earns £4.4k/week. The only downside is his three star skill moves – ideally you want four stars or more, but if you're not fond of the Cruyff turn and rainbow flick anyway then you won't be missing out on much.

List of the top 25 FIFA 20 wonderkids

Here are the top 25 FIFA 20 wonderkids, sorted in order of potential:

Name Club Position Age Overall Potential Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain ST 19 89 95 Joao Felix Atletico Madrid CF 18 80 93 Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 19 85 93 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LW 18 79 92 Kai Havertz Bayer 04 Leverkusen CAM 19 84 92 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund RM 18 84 92 Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan GK 19 85 92 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM 21 85 91 Phil Foden Manchester City CAM 18 76 90 Ousmane Dembele Barcelona RW 21 84 90 Rodrygo Real Madrid LW 17 76 89 Sandro Tonali Brescia CDM 18 75 89 Dominik Szoboszlai Red Bull Salzburg CAM 17 74 89 Moise Kean Everton ST 18 76 89 Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham Hotspur CM 21 81 89 Houssem Aouar Olympique Lyonnais CM 20 81 89 Lucas Paqueta Milan CAM 21 79 89 Luka Jovic Real Madrid ST 20 83 89 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 21 81 89 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 19 83 89 Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad LW 21 82 89 Rodrigo Bentancur Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CM 21 79 89 Alex Meret Napoli GK 21 78 89 Pedro de la Vega Lanus RW 17 70 88 Thiago Almada Velez Sarsfield CAM 17 72 88