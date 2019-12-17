FIFA 20 kits: the best shirts for your Ultimate Team

Football matches aren't won using style alone, but FIFA 20 kits enable you to look the part even when collapsing to a 0-4 Division Rivals loss. Not only that, in Ultimate Team they can be a handy source of bonus coins, particularly when you pack one of FIFA 20's sought-after rare silver ensembles. Below we'll take you through both the best and rarest strips you can find in FUT, and their expected cost. Welcome to the GR FIFA 20 kits guide.

West Ham United (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 200 coins

West Ham’s all-white-on-the-night away strip is a throwback to simpler footballing times: Tony Cottee banging them in at Upton Park, Des Lynam fronting Match Of The Day, the ‘got got need’ era of Panini stickers. Umbro’s greatest ever retro effort? It’s right up there.

Astra Giurgiu (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Liga I (ROM 1)

Card type: Rare bronze

Cost: 200 coins

As explained in our FIFA 20 Juventus story, the old lady of Turin are replaced in this year’s game by Piemonte Calcio – and the not-to-great pretenders aren’t even given black-and-white stripes. Boo-urns. If you’re looking for a Juve-inspired number, instead try this one from the newly added Romanian League.

Norway (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 200 coins

Shades of both early-'80s England and contemporary USA strips in this white Nike number, which can be nabbed on the transfer market at discard value. The red-with-blue sleeves home kit is worth picking up for the same price - this is one of the smartest international pairings in FIFA 20.

Arsenal (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 300 coins

Arsenal’s 1991-93 bruised banana away strip is so revered that finding one in excellent nick will set you back more than £400 – hence the club being inspired to recreate it for the 2019-20 season. Thankfully this incarnation costs a far-more-palatable 950 FIFA 20 coins.

Paderborn (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Rare silver

Cost: 1700 coins

All three Paderborn strips are worth a few hundred coins, as they’re the only FIFA 20 Bundesliga club whose kits are rare silver cards, rather than gold. This luminous yellow-and-black number is the best-looking of the trio, as well as the rarest. For some quick and easy coins, buy it for 1,000 or less, then re-list at 2,000.

FC Cincinnati (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: MLS (MLS)

Card type: Rare silver

Cost: 700 coins

Blue and red is always a popular combo – because, you know, Barcelona – but for a bit of a twist how about trying blue and orange? Cinci are the MLS’s newest addition and immediately top the American kits league, if not the actual footballing one. Ohio? Oh yes.

FC Barcelona (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga Santander (ESP 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 500 coins

You didn’t think we’d get through this without throwing one Barca strip into the mix? The Croatia-inspired chequered home kit is tempting, but it’s bettered by the away one: a red-and-blue sash on slightly faded yellow. Messi calibre in every possible sense.

Yokahama F-M (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Meiji Yasuda M1 (JPN 1)

Card type: Standard silver

Cost: 200 coins



Four-time J-League winners Yokahama are the company team of Nissan Motors - little surprise, then, too see the car manufacturer's name emblazoned across its blue home kit. This away strip can be bought for 200 coins, if you're quick; with few on the market expect its price to rise steeply now it's appeared here.

Exeter City (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL League 2 (ENG 4)

Card type: Standard bronze

Cost: 200 coins

Yellow and purple? To quote Miss Katy Perry - who, to be fair, could pull this most eclectic mix of colours off with even more panache than Grecians skipper Jake Taylor - “it felt so wrong, it felt so right”. As a standard bronze card it’s easy to get for an open bid of 150 coins.

Kaiser Chiefs (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: South African FL (RSA 1)

Card type: Rare silver

Cost: 5000 coins

The South African giants’ unique black-and-taxi-gold combo makes them instantly recognisable in any FIFA game, but this year’s psychedelic swirls make it an even more intriguing – and expensive! – option than usual. The away strip, with the same effect added to the sleeves of a white shirt, is also worth consideration.

Leicester City (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 650 coins

We call this one “the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be” - and not only in reference to Hamza Choudhury’s most-excellent hair. It’s a cross between Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart’s WWF ring gear and West Germany’s 1990 World Cup winning strip: bonkers, but somehow brilliant.

New Zealand (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Common silver

Cost: 4200 coins



The Kiwis’ away strip is one of the FIFA 20’s most popular, meaning you have to fork out close to the maximum of 5,000 coins to nab it - but there are few regrets upon seeing it in action. Living up to the country’s reputation on the rugby field, it’s an all-black number which even Aussie players have to admit looks spectacular.

Paris (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Ligue 1 Conforama (FRA 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 450 coins

PSG featured high on our list of the best FIFA 19 kits, and they put on another strong showing this year with this all-amber number. Probably best that you settle for owning the digital version - the real thing retails at a wallet-draining 90 Euros.

RCD Espanyol (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga Santander (ESP 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 200 coins

Got a tub of Neapolitan ice cream in the freezer? Take it out, carefully scoop the entire thing onto a large plate, turn it sideways… and you have an edible version of Espanyol’s new third kit. An utterly bizarre trio of colours, but it certainly looks tasty on FIFA 20’s virtual pitches.

Stevenage (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL League 2 (ENG 4)

Card type: Standard bronze

Cost: 200 coins

Whatever your feelings towards slabs of charred meat, the Burger King logo is one of the world’s most recognisable – and seeing it adorn a blue kit with red-and-yellow play-school scribbles makes for an eye-catching combo. Dare you to wear it next time you order a Big Mac.

Manchester City (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 400 coins

This one conjures images of Barbadian beaches and elaborate cocktails rather than rainy days in Manchester, which – with sincere apologies to Noel and Liam – can be no bad thing. City themselves describe the spectacular mix of yellow and peach as “vibrant and disruptive”.

West Bromwich Albion (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL Championship (ENG 2)

Card type: Common gold

Cost: 200 coins

The Baggies first opted for a curious mix of yellow and green for their away strip back in 1955-56 - but it was in the early '80s, through sticker albums and Subbuteo teams, that the stripes became iconic in the Black Country. The combo is certainly startling in FIFA 20 - and WBA's purple-and-white alternate kit has many suitors, too.

Wolfsburg (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 200 coins



Wolfsburg’s road attire is simple yet oh-so-sweet. It merges two legendary brand icons - the Nike swish and the VW roundel - on an easy-on-the-eye baby blue. And it’s super cheap, available on open bid for 150 coins, or 200 littles ones if you’re feeling impatient. Not one to profit from, but definitely a looker for your Division Rivals line-up.

Roma (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie A TIM (ITA 1)

Card type: Rare gold

Cost: 300 coins

A pristine white shirt with a Tyrian-purple-and-gold lightning bolt running diagonally from shoulder to hem. Yes, I said a pristine white shirt with a Tyrian-purple-and-gold lightning bolt running diagonally from shoulder to hem. Wonderful. The best in this year’s game. Let’s end the list here because it simply cannot be bettered.