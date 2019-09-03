FIFA 20 icons: Every legend confirmed and the players we want to see

News about the FIFA 20 icons is being released frequently now we're less than a month from the game's launch, and there's some huge names being added to the list for FIFA 20. I've got my complete wishlist of FIFA 20 icons at the bottom of this page, and believe it or not, I actually got one right! There's still a few more FIFA 20 icons to be announced so we'll update this FIFA 20 icons list when we know them, and you can carry on reading for all of the confirmed FIFA 20 icons so far.

FIFA 20 icons explained

(Image credit: EA)

If you don't know what FIFA 20 icons are, let us explain. Icons were first introduced in FIFA 16, and back then they were known as legends. Legends were exclusive to Xbox, and they were old, retired players that people could acquire in Ultimate Team only. Players like Pele, Beckenbauer, Maldini and Best were some of the top legends, with stats as if they were in their prime.

Since then, they've been renamed to icons and been made available for every platform Ultimate Team is on (PS4, Xbox One, and PC). Some icons have been removed while plenty more have been added to the game, and every icon now has three versions: Baby, mid, and prime. Baby icons are the lowest rated cards from close to the start of their career, mid icons are from either before or after their prime and have the middle rating, while the prime icons have the highest rating and are based on the player during the peak of their career.

FIFA 20 icons list

(Image credit: EA Sports)

15 new FIFA 20 icons have been revealed by EA now, along with all the previous icons from FIFA 19. Read on for an in-depth look at all of the newcomers.

Zinedine Zidane

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Oh Zizou, the wonderful, majestic French midfielder, despite currently managing Real Madrid, will feature as an icon in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. Here's hoping you can have Zidane as a player, and as a manager, and when he scores, the two will celebrate together. Zidane-ception?

Didier Drogba

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Chelsea fans have been crying out for a Didier Drogba icon for some time now after the striker had a long and illustrious career at the club, and their prayers have been answered. No doubt his finishing is going to be insane.

Ronald Koeman

(Image credit: EA Sports)

The Dutch legend is currently the manager of the Netherlands international team, after replacing Dick Advocaat who failed to qualify for the 2018 Euros. In his playing days he was a crucial player for clubs like Ajax and Barcelona, known especially for his passing skill.

Carlos Alberto

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Carlos Alberto isn't as famous a name in modern football as some of the other FIFA 20 icons, but he's widely regarded as one of the best Brazilian defenders of all time. He was a strong, reliable right back who had somewhat of an eye for goal, check out those pace and defending attributes!

Ian Wright

(Image credit: EA Sports)

While he currently spends his time helping Gary Lineker host Match of the Day, Ian Wright was a lethal striker in his playing days for Arsenal, scoring 128 goals in 221 games. He's the club's second highest scorer, only behind Thierry Henry.

Andrea Pirlo

(Image credit: EA Sports)

He may have only retired a couple of years ago, but Andrea Pirlo is more than deserving of a FIFA 20 icons card due to his immense success with AC Milan and Juventus, followed by a shorter move to New York City FC where he proved he could still deliver those killer through balls even in his late 30s.

Michael Essien

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Michael Essien has also been confirmed as an icon for FIFA 20, and he brings an interesting factor into the mix. Since Essien is still playing for Sabail in the Azerbajian Premier League, he's the first icon to still be an active player. Admittedly, he's not playing at the top level anymore but it'll be interesting to see if any more FIFA 20 icons fall under the same category.

Pep Guardiola

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Arguably the best manager in the world right now, Pep Guardiola plied his trade at Barcelona, featuring for them more than 250 times as a playmaker. His icon stats aren't all that impressive compared to some icons out there, but it'll be hard to turn down the 88 defending and passing on his prime card.

Gianluca Zambrotta

(Image credit: EA Sports)

One of the best full backs world football has ever seen, Zambrotta was instrumental in helping Italy win the 2006 World Cup. He starred for teams like Barcelona, Juventus, and Milan, with three Serie A titles under his belt.

Kenny Dalglish

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Liverpool fans should be excited for this one, because club legend Kenny Dalglish is here finally. Throughout a career that spanned over 20 years, Dalglish featured over 550 times for Celtic and Liverpool, along with over 100 international appearances for Scotland and countless trophies.

John Barnes

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Another Liverpool legend here in the form of John Barnes, who played over 300 times for the club with 84 goals. Having also played extensively for Watford, Barnes was a pacy winger who was a key player for both clubs throughout the '80s and '90s.

Ian Rush

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Three Liverpool legends? Is that even legal?! Unfortunately, yes it is, as Rush joins Dalglish and Barnes having played for the club over 450 times across two spells, with over 200 goals. The lethal striker had a keen eye for goal as evidenced by his 92 shooting stat, supported by 86 pace and dribbling.

Garrincha

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Thankfully not another Liverpool icon, Garrincha played almost exclusively for Botafogo in the Brasilian Serie A during his playing career as a right winger. Often regarded as the greatest dribbler of all time, Brazil never lost a match when Garrincha and Pele both featured.

Hugo Sanchez

(Image credit: EA Sports)

In a controversial career that saw Hugo Sanchez spend most of his time at Atletico Madrid followed by Real Madrid, the Mexican striker scored 400 goals in almost 700 appearances for all of his clubs. He's the fourth highest La Liga goalscorer of all time, behind only Messi, Ronaldo, and Zarra, and he was especially known for his enigmatic celebrations like the backflip.

Kaka

(Image credit: EA Sports)

The Brazilian midfield maestro is the latest FIFA 20 icon to be revealed, and his card looks absolutely naughty. He spent the most of his career at Milan and Real Madrid, before jetting off to Orlando City to close out his days in the MLS. Known as one of the best playmakers in the world, Kaka's 91-rated prime card with 91 pace and 92 dribbling will be a pure monster.

FIFA 20 icons wishlist

At the bottom of this guide is the complete list of FIFA 19 icons all making a return in FIFA 20, but first, here is our FIFA 20 icons wishlist:

1. David Beckham

(Image credit: EA)

It is absolutely criminal that David Beckham hasn't been featured as an icon in FIFA so far, because he was such an influential player throughout his entire career. From winning the Premier League six times with Manchester United to his world renowned move to Real Madrid and his eventual move to the MLS, Milan, and PSG, Beckham is the true definition of an icon.

2. Edgar Davids

(Image credit: EA)

With his badass shades and immense skills on the pitch, Edgar Davids is one of the most famous Dutch footballers with a career that saw him play for Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and... Barnet. Alright, his performances in League Two at 40 years old might not get him the icon card, but his outstanding ability during the late '90s and early '00s means he's sorely missed in FIFA. He was even one of the cover stars for FIFA 2003!

3. Ferenc Puskas

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the oldest, and sadly no longer with us, players on this list is Ferenc Puskas, a Hungarian international who was one of the best players in the world during the '40s, '50s, and '60s. He led Hungary, of all teams, to a second placed finish in the 1954 World Cup, and he won five consecutive Spanish league titles with Real Madrid. He even has a global award named after him; the Puskas Award is granted to the player who scored the most beautiful goal throughout the year. Come on EA, where is he?

4. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

(Image credit: EA/Retro Soccer Gamer)

And Solskjaer has won it! One of the most memorable lines of commentary for any United fan, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not have played 90 minutes every game for the club, but he is by all means an absolute legend. He won the Champions League in 1999 with his last minute goal, securing the treble, and played for them for over 10 seasons. He's now managing the club and while we're still yet to see how the baby faced assassin will fare in the 2019/20 season, he deserves an icon card. Especially since he was one of the original legends in FIFA 16 and 17, it's a disgrace he was removed.

5. Cafu

(Image credit: EA/Retro Soccer Gamer)

Cafu may have played at right back, one of the less glamorous positions on the pitch, but it's safe to say he's one of the best Brazilian players of all time. He's the most capped player for his country with 142, and he's the only player in the world to have appeared in three consecutive World Cup finals, winning two of them. If Roberto Carlos deserves an icon card, so does Cafu.

6. Oliver Kahn

(Image credit: EA/Retro Soccer Gamer)

Before Manuel Neuer became one of the greatest German goalkeepers of all time, there was Oliver Kahn. He played the majority of his career with Bayern Munich and won eight Bundesliga titles, along with featuring 86 times for the national team, making him a hero for German fans everywhere, especially during the 2002 World Cup when Germany finished second, losing to Brazil in the final. Goalkeepers aren't recognised as often as outfield players, but Oliver Kahn is one of the best and deserves an icon card.

7. Eric Cantona

(Image credit: Getty)

He may have had a shorter career than most on here, and he might also be infamously remembered for his karate kick on the fan in the crowd, but Eric Cantona is without a doubt one of the best players to have never received an icon card in FIFA. He arrived at United in the 1992/93 season and turned their season around, then played a prominent role in the club's multiple league titles during the '90s. Cantona may have had controversy follow him everywhere, but his ability and awards are undeniable.

8. Zinedine Zidane

(Image credit: EA)

The French midfield maestro may have had a shocking end to his international career with his headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup Final, but the rest of his playing career was outstanding. Over 500 club appearances for teams including Juventus and Real Madrid with almost 100 goals from central midfield means that Zizou is one of the best French players of all time, and now that he's the manager of Real Madrid, the man can do it all.

9. Kaka

(Image credit: EA)

Another Brazilian maestro, Kaka's peak was short-lived after he suffered from serious injuries while playing for Real Madrid. During his six-year stint at AC Milan however, Kaka was widely considered to be one of the best players in the world, highlighted by his Ballon D'Or trophy in 2007, and three consecutive inclusions in the FIFPro World XI from 2006-2008.

10. Francesco Totti

(Image credit: EA/Dream Team FC)

You'd be hard pressed to find a better one club legend than Francesco Totti. He spent 25 years playing for AS Roma in Serie A, scored over 300 goals for the club, and secured them the league title in 2001. His playing style was as a true number 10, which he adopted for Italy too, and secured the World Cup in 2006. Most players move on to the MLS or China in their latter years, but not Totti; he kept playing at the highest level for as long as he could.

Here are all of the FIFA 19 icons, which are expected to return in FIFA 20, along with their positions and prime icon rating:

Pelé 98 CAM

98 CAM Maradona 97 CAM

97 CAM Ronaldo 96 ST

96 ST Cruyff 94 CF

94 CF Ronaldinho 94 LW

94 LW Yashin 94 GK

94 GK Maldini 94 CB

94 CB Eusébio 93 CF

93 CF Baggio 93 CAM

93 CAM Best 93 RW

93 RW Baresi 93 CB

93 CB Henry 93 ST

93 ST Gullit 93 CF

93 CF Van Basten 93 ST

93 ST Matthaus 93 CM

93 CM Rivaldo 92 LW

92 LW Raúl 92 CF

92 CF Cannavaro 92 CB

92 CB Butragueno 92 ST

92 ST Lineker 92 ST

92 ST Figo 92 RW

92 RW Moore 92 CB

92 CB Stoichkov 92 ST

92 ST Van Nistelrooy 92 ST

92 ST Schmeichel 92 GK

92 GK Puyol 92 CB

92 CB Del Piero 92 CF

92 CF Bergkamp 92 CF

92 CF Zanetti 92 RB

92 RB Nesta 92 CB

92 CB Hierro 91 CB

91 CB Nedved 91 LM

91 LM Scholes 91 CM

91 CM Socrates 91 CAM

91 CAM Trezeguet 91 ST

91 ST Seedorf 91 CAM

91 CAM Gerrard 91 CM

91 CM Ballack 91 CM

91 CM Viera 91 CM

91 CM Roberto Carlos 91 LB

91 LB Owen 91 ST

91 ST Van Der Sar 91 GK

91 GK Kluivert 91 ST

91 ST Pires 91 LM

91 LM Shevchenko 91 ST

91 ST Shearer 91 ST

91 ST Desailly 91 CB

91 CB Blanc 91 CB

91 CB Laudrup 91 CAM

91 CAM Lehmann 90 GK

90 GK Lampard 90 CM

90 CM Makélélé 90 CDM

90 CDM Veron 90 CM

90 CM Zola 90 CF

90 CF Ferdinand 90 CB

90 CB Deco 90 CM

90 CM Inzaghi 90 ST

90 ST Overmars 90 LM

90 LM Larsson 90 ST

90 ST Petit 90 CDM

90 CDM Hernandez 90 ST

90 ST Rui Costa 90 CAM

90 CAM Rijkaard 90 CDM

90 CDM Litmanen 90 CAM

90 CAM Crespo 90 ST

90 ST Gattuso 89 CDM

89 CDM Campbell 89 CB

89 CB Nakata 88 CAM

You've seen all of the icons we want in FIFA 20, but what about the confirmed FIFA 20 stadiums?