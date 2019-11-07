FIFA 20 skill moves: the best tricks to use, online and off

If you’re keen on taking your game to the next level, mastering some FIFA 20 skill moves is imperative. They’re a great way of fooling FIFA 20 opponents both online and offline, and there are plenty to learn, including six brand-new tricks in this year’s game. Below, you’ll find tips for mastering the very best FIFA 20 skill moves at your disposal, as well as a comprehensive list of all the documented moves in-game, complete with button combinations for both PS4 and Xbox One.

Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right (1 Star Skill Move)

The fake shot, which requires you to press the shoot/cross button and then cancel the shot immediately afterwards (with the pass button), is a simple and effective move in FIFA 20. The best variant of the fake shot is arguably the open up fake shot, which allows you to open up your body and achieve more acceleration when exiting the move. Any player in the game can do this. Hold the LB/L1 button while performing it, and then push off in your intended direction.

Drag Back (2 Star Skill Move)

The drag back has been a popular skill move in FIFA for years now, and remains highly effective in FIFA 20. Again, it’s fairly simple - hold the RB or R1 button, and then push the left stick away from the direction you’re facing to drag the ball backwards. This allows you to fool opponents, avoid oncoming tackles, and set up shooting opportunities, and you can modify it further by exiting in different directions, allowing for plenty of flexibility.

Ball Roll Left/Right (2 Star Skill Move)

Another remarkably easy and highly useful skill move in FIFA 20 is the ball roll. To perform the two-star ability, push the right analogue stick left or right. Your player will use the ball of their foot to manoeuvre the ball sideways, enabling you to bypass defenders and generate attacking chances. It’s worth noting that, like most of the FIFA 20 skill moves, these controls are relative - if you’re moving to the right or left (of the screen), you’ll need to push up or down to perform the move.

Heel to Heel Flick (4 Star Skill Move)

There are various versions of the heel flick in FIFA 20, including an all-new move called the lateral heel to heel, but the most effective is arguably the four-star, heel to heel flick. You perform it in the exact same way as the standard heel flick - by flicking the right stick up, then down - which allows you to push the ball back from one heel to another, and then break away. It’s a great method for bursting into attacking areas with speed, and is regularly utilised online.

Drag To Drag (4 Star Skill Move, NEW)

The new Drag to Drag is another powerful skill move. It initially takes the form of a fake shot, with your player subsequently dragging the ball between both feet, confusing opponents into misjudging the direction you’re headed. It’s easy to perform - just hold LT/L2 followed by performing a fake shot (shoot, then pass), and release the left-stick while doing so. Be aware that, like the heel to heel flick, this is a four-star skill move, and can only be performed by select players.

The full list of skill moves in FIFA 20

The following is a list of every skill move documented in FIFA 20. We’ve also included the six new skills added in this year’s version (which are strangely absent from the in-game list), as well as controls for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

1 Star Moves:

Ball Juggle (while standing): Hold L2 (LT) + tap R1 (RB)

Foot Fake (while standing): Hold R1 (RB)

Open Up Fake Shot Left: Hold L1 (LB) + Square or Circle (X or B) then X (A) + LS top-left

Open Up Fake Shot Right: Hold L1 (LB) + Square or Circle (X or B) then X (A) + LS top-right

Flick Up For Volley: Click R3 (RS)

2 Star Moves:

Body Feint Right: Flick RS right

Body Feint Left: Flick RS left

Stepover Right: Rotate RS from top to right

Stepover Left: Rotate RS from top to left

Reverse Stepover Right: Rotate RS from right to top

Reverse Stepover Left: Rotate RS from left to top

Ball Roll Left: Hold RS left

Ball Roll Right: Hold RS right

Drag Back: R1 (RB) + flick LS down

3 Star Moves:

Heel Flick: Flick RS up then down

Roulette Right: Rotate RS 270° clockwise from bottom

Roulette Left: Rotate RS 270° anti-clockwise from bottom

Fake Left & Go Right: Rotate RS 180° from left to bottom to right

Fake Right & Go Left: Rotate RS 180° from left to bottom to right

Heel Chop Left (while running): Hold L2 (LT) + Square or Circle (X or B) then X (A) + hold LS left

Heel Chop Right (while running): Hold L2 (LT) + Square or Circle (X or B) then X (A) + hold LS right

Lateral Heel To Heel (NEW): Hold L1 (LB), flick RS left then right

Feint And Exit (NEW): Hold L1 (LB), rotate RS 180° from left to bottom to right

4 Star Moves:

Ball Hop (while standing): Hold L1 (LB) + click R3 (RS)

Heel To Heel Flick: Flick RS up then down

Simple Rainbow: Flick RS down then up, then up

Feint Left & Exit Right: Rotate RS 180° from left to bottom to right

Feint Right & Exit Left: Rotate RS 180° from right to bottom to left

Spin Left: RS bottom-left x2

Spin Right: RS bottom-right x2

Stop and Turn Left (while running): Flick RS up then left

Stop and Turn right (while running): Flick RS up then right

Ball Roll Cut Right: Hold RS left, Hold LS right

Ball Roll Cut Left: Hold RS right, Hold LS left

Fake Pass (while standing): Hold R2 (RT) + Square or Circle (X or B) then X (A)

Fake Pass Exit Left (while standing): Hold R2 (RT) + Square or Circle then X (A) + LS top-left

Fake Pass Exit Right (while standing): Hold R2 (RT) + Square or Circle then X (A) + LS top-right

Quick Ball Rolls: Hold RS down

Lane Change Left: Hold L1 (LB) + hold RS left

Lane Change Right: Hold L1 (LB) + hold RS right

Three Touch Roulette Left: Hold L2 (LT) + Flick RS down then left

Three Touch Roulette Right: Hold L2 (LT) + Flick RS down then right

Drag Back Spin Left: Flick RS down then left

Drag Back Spin Right: Flick RS down then right

Drag To Drag (NEW): Hold L2 (LT) + Square or Circle (X or B)

Heel Chop Turn (NEW): Hold L2 (LT) + Square or Circle (X or B), then hold RS right

Flair Roulette (NEW): Hold L1 (LB), rotate RS 180° from bottom to top

5 Star Moves:

Elastico: Rotate RS 180° from right to bottom to left

Reverse Elastico: Rotate RS 180° from left to bottom to right

Advanced Rainbow: Flick RS down, hold RS up, then flick RS up

Hocus Pocus: Rotate RS from bottom to left, then 180° from left to bottom to right

Triple Elastico: Rotate RS from bottom to right, then 180° from right to bottom to left

Ball Roll & Flick Left (while running): Hold RS right, then flick RS up

Ball Roll & Flick Right (while running): Hold RS left, then flick RS up

Heel Flick Turn: Hold R1 (RB) + flick RS up then down

Sombrero Flick (while standing): Flick RS up x 2, then down

Turn & Spin Left: Flick RS up then left

Turn & Spin Right: Flick RS up then right

Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing): Hold RS left, then flick RS right

Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing): Hold RS right, then flick RS left

Rabona Fake (while jogging): Hold L2 (LT) + Square or Circle (X or B) then X (A) + LS down

Elastico Chop Left: Hold R1 (RB) + rotate RS 180° from right to bottom to left

Elastico Chop Right: Hold R1 (RB) + rotate RS 180° from left to bottom to right

Spin Flick Left: Hold R1 (RB) + flick RS up then left

Spin Flick Right: Hold R1 (RB) + flick RS up then right

Flick Over: Hold L1 (LB) + hold RS up

Tornado Spin Left: Hold L1 (LB) + flick RS up then left

Tornado Spin Right: Hold L1 (LB) + flick RS up then right

Drag Back Sombrero (NEW): Hold R1 (RB), flick LS down, click R3 (RS)

5 Star Juggling Tricks:

Laces Flick Up: L2 (LT) + hold R1 (RB)

Sombrero Flick Backwards: Hold LS down

Sombrero Flick Left: Hold LS left

Sombrero Flick Right: Hold LS right

Around The World: Rotate RS 360° clockwise or anti-clockwise

In Air Elastico: Flick RS right then left

Reverse In Air Elastico: Flick RS left then right

Flick Up For Volley: Hold LS up

Chest Flick: Hold LS up, click L3 (LS), click R3 (RS) x3

T. Around The World: Rotate RS 360° clockwise, then flick RS up

FIFA 20 review | FIFA 20 tips | FIFA 20 Volta tips | FIFA 20 Career Mode | FIFA 20 Pro Clubs tips | FIFA 20 patch notes | FIFA 20 ratings | FIFA 20 formations | FIFA 20 best teams | FIFA 20 icons | FIFA 20 Ones To Watch | FIFA 20 TOTW | FIFA 20 squad battles | FIFA 20 stadiums | FIFA 20 kits | FIFA 20 chemistry styles | FIFA 20 coins | FIFA 20 celebrations | FIFA 20 wonderkids | FIFA 20 loyalty glitch | FIFA 20 SBC solutions | FIFA 20 UCL cards | FIFA 20 web app tips | FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 comparison | FIFA 20 mods