FIFA 20 Six Of The Best SBC: A cheap solution to complete the Squad Building Challenge

The second Squad Building Challenge in the Hybrid Nations category is the FIFA 20 Six Of The Best SBC, which, yep, you guessed it; requires exactly six different nationalities. It's not the most difficult of SBCs in FIFA 20 to complete, but it can be easy to spend more coins than you need to if you don't know a good solution. Here's one of the cheapest ways I've found to complete the FIFA 20 Six Of The Best SBC.

FIFA 20 Six Of The Best SBC solution

(Image credit: EA Sports)

As mentioned above, the FIFA 20 Six Of The Best SBC needs exactly six different nationalities. There's no limit on the amount of leagues you can include so while this challenge isn't too difficult, it's important to ensure you spend as little coins as possible. My solution comes in at less than 5,000 coins for the full squad. The most you'll need to spend is around 750 coins on one player, and when you get a pack worth 12,500 coins in return, you can't really complain.

Here's the full FIFA 20 Six Of The Best SBC solution:

GK: M. Yildirim [TUR 1/Turkey] - 250 coins

RB: T. Lopes [TUR 1/Portugal] - 300 coins

CB: I. Fernandes [TUR 1/Portugal] - 750 coins

CB: C. Ponck [TUR 1/Cape Verde] - 450 coins

LB: A. Cissokho [TUR 1/France] - 500 coins

RM: I. Depe [TUR 1/Turkey] - 450 coins

CM: Bruno [SPA 1/Spain] - 450 coins

CM: O. Torres [SPA 1/Spain] - 400 coins

LM: A. Karabulut [TUR 1/Turkey] - 300 coins

ST: K. Toko-Ekambi [SPA 1/Cameroon] - 500 coins

ST. S. Enrich [SPA 1/Spain] - 500 coins

Total: 4,850 coins

Note: The FIFA 20 transfer market fluctuates wildly and while this was the cheapest solution I could find at the time of writing, the prices may have increased since. For other possible solutions, visit Futbin.