FIFA 20 Seven-League Boots SBC: How to complete the Squad Building Challenge cheaply

The second Squad Building Challenge in the Hybrid Leagues section is the FIFA 20 Seven-League Boots SBC, which requires players from exactly seven leagues. It's not massively difficult to complete but to ensure you're not overspending your hard fought FIFA 20 earnings, we've got one of the cheapest solutions possible here. Read on for our complete FIFA 20 Seven-League Boots SBC solution, including a full player list and how much each one cost.

FIFA 20 Seven-League Boots SBC solution

(Image credit: EA Sports)

As mentioned above, you need players from exactly seven different leagues in order to complete the FIFA 20 Seven-League Boots SBC, but you can only have a maximum of three from the same league. You also need a minimum rating of 78 overall, which narrows the search down to gold players, and the 85 chemistry requirement makes it more difficult than it may seem at first.

My solution has the most expensive player(s) at 750 coins apiece, with most costing around 500-550. Most players are Brazilian, so there's likely to be a few you can substitute if any of these have shot up in price since completing it. Here's my complete FIFA 20 Seven-League Boots SBC solution:

GK: Rafael [ITA 1/Brazil] - 550 coins

CB: R. Toloi [ITA 1/Brazil] - 500 coins

CB: E. Botteghin [NED 1/Brazil] - 450 coins

CB: V. Hilton [FRA 1/Brazil] - 500 coins

RM: W. Eduardo [POR 1/Angola] - 650 coins

CM: R. Carioca [MEX 1/Brazil] - 750 coins

CM: Petros [SAU 1/Brazil] - 550 coins

LM: Kenedy [SPA 1/Brazil] - 600 coins

RW: F. Orellana [SPA 1/Chile] - 750 coins

ST: Charles [SPA 1/Brazil] - 600 coins

LW: Caio [POR 1/Brazil] - 600 coins

Total: 6,500 coins

Note: The FIFA 20 transfer market fluctuates wildly and while this was the cheapest solution I could find at the time of writing, the prices may have increased since. For other possible solutions, visit Futbin.