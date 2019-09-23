FIFA 20 Fiendish SBC: A cheap solution for the Squad Building Challenge

The FIFA 20 Fiendish SBC can be found in the League and Nation Hybrid category, and it requires you to have players from exactly six nations and six leagues. Sounds easy? It's not. You also can only have a maximum of three from the same nation or league, and it needs a minimum chemistry of 90 and rating of 81. FIFA 20 SBCs are tricky at the best of times, and this one is no exception. Here's the cheapest solution we've found for the FIFA 20 Fiendish SBC.

FIFA 20 Fiendish SBC solution

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Getting players from exactly six nations, six leagues, and still achieving a high chemistry rating is as tricky as it sounds. For the Mega Pack you'll earn in reward however, it's more than worth it, especially with the cheap solution we've found. The most expensive player you'll need to buy is ex-Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata for around 2,300 coins. We also couldn't find Ogbonna for cheaper than 1,600 coins, an unfortunately he's the key link in defence, so you'll need to pick him up. Here's the full list of required players and how much they cost:

GK: E. Viviano [POR 1/Italy] - 1,400 coins

RB: M. Fernandes [RUS 1/Russia] - 1,100 coins

CB: A. Izzo [ITA 1/Italy] - 1,200 coins

CB: A. Ogbonna [ENG 1/Italy] - 1,600 coins

LB: A. Cresswell [ENG 1/England] - 700 coins

CDM: T. Bakayoko [FRA 1/France] - 750 coins

CDM: D. Garcia [SPA 1/Spain] - 900 coins

CAM: A. Golovin [FRA 1/Russia] - 900 coins

CAM: S. Cazorla [SPA 1/Spain] - 1,400 coins

ST: S. Jovetic [FRA 1/Montenegro] - 400 coins

ST: A. Morata [SPA 1/Spain] - 2,300 coins

Total: 12,650 coins

Note: The FIFA 20 transfer market fluctuates wildly and while this was the cheapest solution I could find at the time of writing, the prices may have increased since. For other possible solutions, visit Futbin.