FIFA 20 Road to the Final players: Check out the first batch of cards

The first batch of FIFA 20 Road to the Final (RTTF) players are on their way, with 17 in total across the Champions League and Europa League.

Road to the Final is one of the most popular Ultimate Team in-game events, and we've been anxiously awaiting the release of the first batch, which was promised to hit before the weekend. Well, the official EA Sports FIFA account tweeted the squad today, which features fourteen players from the UCL and three from the UEL. According to the Tweet, a brand new squad will be released next Friday, November 15.

The journey has begun 🏆 The first batch of Road to the Final players will be available in packs at 6PM UK ⏰Event Objective and SBC player will be also announced at 6PM UK A brand new squad will be released next Friday! #RTTF | #FUT20 | #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/84ocmJI5quNovember 8, 2019

Here's every player included in the first batch of FIFA 20 Road to the Final:

Champions League

Ngolo Kante

Sadio Mane

Paulo Dybala

Samir Handanovć

Son Heung-min

Allan

Ousmane Dembele

Riyad Mahrez

Jadon Sancho

Kingsley Coman

Eder Militao

David Neres

Wendell

Daniel Wass

Europa League

Raul Jimenez

Denzel Dumfries

Juan Jesus

Each player has a slightly buffed card that has given the players an extra point or so each in every attribute. Each Road to the Final player's card will get upgraded the further their team progresses through the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Europa League — +1 point to their overall rating for qualifying from the group stage and +1 point for every knockout match their team wins. If your player doesn't play, but their team advances, they will still receive the upgrade. It looks like upgrades will apply within a few hours after a standings shift has occurred.

Stay tuned for the next batch of FIFA 20 Road to the Final players, which will drop on November 15. If this release has you itching to make some changes, you might want to start saving up for a new pack, and check out our FIFA 20 best players guide.