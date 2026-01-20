Lost star Josh Holloway says he was once offered the part of Gambit in X-Men Origins but was later let go because they wanted someone "10 years younger"

published

The fan-favorite Lost star has finally confirmed a long-rumored fan-casting

Josh Holloway as Sawyer in Lost
(Image credit: ABC Studios)

It looks like a long-rumored fancasting held some truth as Lost star Josh Holloway has revealed that he was once cast as the Cajun hero in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but was ultimately let go due to his age.

"Well Gambit was one. As a matter of fact, I read with Hugh Jackman and got the part," said Holloway to Collider. "I learned the card tricks and everything." However, Marvel ultimately let Holloway go. "They hugged me, said, 'You're it! I'll see you on set.' By the end of that evening, the studio head had called and said, 'We want someone 10 years younger.' So they got Taylor Kitsch," continued Holloway. Holloway would have been 40 years old at the time, whereas Friday Night Lights star Kitsch was 28 years old.

Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

