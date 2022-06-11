Street Fighter 6 will reportedly support crossplay between different platforms.

This is according to fighting game YouTuber Maximilian Dood, who was able to spend some hands-on time with Street Fighter 6 for Summer Game Fest. "Confirmed from the devs directly. Street Fighter VI will have cross play," he said in a tweet shared late Friday afternoon.

The information was confirmed by journalist Andi Hamilton, who was also able to play the game early for GamesRadar's Street Fighter 6 hands-on preview. With two reputable sources saying in no uncertain terms that Street Fighter 6 will have crossplay, it's only a matter of time before we hear confirmation straight from Capcom.

HUGE AND TRUE https://t.co/WWVnZOwJMBJune 10, 2022 See more

Despite being announced during last week's PlayStation State of Play event, Street Fighter 6 is also launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. We've yet to hear about any noteworthy limitations when it comes to Street Fighter 6 crossplay, so it's safe to assume for now that fighters will be able to compete together regardless of platform.

GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain (opens in new tab) also chimed in and added that Street Fighter 6 will support rollback netcode, which in its simplest terms ensures that highly competitive games with worldwide player networks run as smoothly as possible. It's not as big a deal for casual players, but it's a game changer for those in the e-sports scene.

Street Fighter 6 is due to launch sometime in 2023.

For what to play this weekend, check out our list of the best fighting games available now and keep tabs on the complete E3 2022 schedule for what's still to come.