How to stream Black is King online and on TV around the world

In an unexpected announcement, we'll be able to stream Black is King online (a brand-new visual album written and directed by Beyoncé) on July 31 2020. Because it's inspired by the Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, it's probably not surprising to see the movie appear exclusively on Disney Plus.

That means you need a Disney Plus sign-up to stream Black is King online. Don't worry, though. Most regions offer a monthly subscription for less than a month of Netflix, so it's not too much of a stretch if you only want to watch Black is King online before cancelling your membership.

Based on The Lion King remake and The Gift soundtrack that accompanied it, Black is King "reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns". It's also the latest of Beyoncé's visual albums, putting a story to her music and serving as a cinematic representation of its themes. Besides writing, directing, and appearing in the project herself, Beyoncé is joined by a host of familiar faces including Lupita Nyong’o, Jay-Z, and Naomi Campbell.

It's a big addition to an already impressive lineup on Disney Plus. For example, you can now stream Hamilton online there, and it's the first time the hit Broadway musical has appeared on a streaming service. In addition, you can also stream The Simpsons via Disney Plus as well.

Ready to get signed up? You'll find everything you need to know on how to stream Black is King below.

Stream Black is King - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Looking to stream Black is King in the US? This is the only way to do it - you need to sign up for Disney Plus. Luckily, it's not all that expensive. The cheapest deal going is a standard month for just $6.99, offering hundreds of hours of movies, documentaries, and TV for your money. It's also easy to cancel if you just want to watch Black is King online and leave. Think you might stick around? There's a great bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. That's our favorite offer so far, and it's easily the best Disney Plus bundle around.View Deal

Stream Black is King - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Keen to watch Black is King online in Canada? We've got good news - all you need to do is sign up for Disney Plus. The movie (along with a whole load of other binge-worthy material) is available there. Because there's no long-term contract with Disney Plus either, it's easy to cancel before your month is up. That means you can leave once you've watched the visual album and had your fill of everything else Disney has to offer. Hamilton, anyone?View Deal

Stream Black is King - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

Thankfully, you can watch Black is King online via Disney Plus UK on day one. It's a nice change from other Disney Plus acquisitions - we can't watch Onward online in Britain, for example. Because a single month is fairly cheap at £5.99, it's easy to sign up, watch Black is King online, and cancel before the membership rolls over. You'll have plenty of other things to binge once you're done with Black is King, too - trust us. Disney Plus is armed with everything from Star Wars and Marvel to Pixar flicks.View Deal

Stream Black is King - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Hunting for Black is King in Australia? Fear not, it's on Disney Plus as of July 31 2020. We'd recommend picking up a single month's subscription and seeing how you go - it's easy to cancel if you don't fancy maintaining the membership. Just remember, there's plenty of things worth keeping an eye out for on Disney Plus. The Mandalorian's second season is in the works, an Obi-Wan show is coming, and a Loki series with Tom Hiddleston isn't all that far behind.View Deal

Watch Black is King online everywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in your region, we've got a nice surprise for you - you should be able to stream Black is King there. From what we can tell, it's due to arrive anywhere with Disney Plus. Unable to sign up because Disney Plus isn't available in your region? Fear not. Although Disney Plus release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Black is King - as well as everything else the service has to offer, for that matter - in no time.

