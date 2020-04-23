Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order prices: get the best and cheapest deals

It's been out for a while now but for those of us not to have jumped in yet (guilty), there's still plenty of reason to make use of the best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order price you can find. It's been an enormous year or so for the galaxy far, far away thanks to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the lightsaber-waving adventure now to be enjoyed on our gaming systems. So, to put you on the right track, we've got a rundown of all the best Fallen Order prices here.

Set between Episodes 3 and 4, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the tale of how a young Padawan struggles to escape the Empire post-Order 66. Because he's the plucky protagonist, his luck is basically non-existent, so our hero is also being pursued by the Inquisitors – hand-picked goons of Darth Vader whose sole purpose is to hunt down Force-users. With this gripping movie-like story, tense third-person lightsaber combat that's similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice , and a Metroidvania-style approach to its world , Fallen Order is pretty special. As a result it is absolutely worth getting the best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order price going to ensure you enjoy a maximum bang-to-buck fun ratio.

There are two main different versions of the game - Deluxe or Standard - up for grabs and each will bag you some bonuses so it's worth inspecting the details below to make sure you get the right deal for you.

Get the best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order prices

Your host of go-to retailers are all still selling both versions of the game, so it's worth extending your inspection to each retailers' page when you get there via the links below. Some might still be throwing in extras so it'll pay to just check them over.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order prices - Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order prices - Other items

(Image credit: EA/LucasFilm)

While buying the deluxe edition will get you a digital copy of the artbook, for some (me included) only the real physical thing will cut it. And luckily, you can order that now too. The version in the UK is the 'normal' hardcover edition which will still be glorious and include a broad range of concept art covering locations, people, weapons and items and more, behind-the-scenes info on the game's production, with developers' commentary to guide you and sprinkle extra details across the art throughout. Our US chums seem to have the slightly more exciting version available to them, but it does demand a higher price tag. The limited-edition art book covers all the above, of course, but also has a special and unique cover and slipcase inspired by ancient Jedi tomes, as well as a gallery-quality lithograph that is exclusive to the limited edition art book. Give it to me now.

Getting the most out of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is with an augmented gaming setup as is possible for you to have. This means, at the very least, eyeing up one of the best PS4 Pro deals or the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice. Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures and fidelity of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's incredible world. Speaking of the world, you'll need to see those details perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to recreate the film series' famous cinematic audio in your living or gaming room for the game itself, or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

