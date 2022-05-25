Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Raid counters and best movesets

These Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Counters will help you defeat the island deity of Ula’ula during the Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Event. This is a powerful Pokemon that any trainer will want in their party, with powerful typing and great stats, Tapu Bulu can become a powerhouse for trainers looking to take down present and future Legendaries and Mega in the game.

Like the other Tapus you can take on Five Star raids, this battle won’t be easy but we’ve come up with this guide to help Pokemon Go trainers defeat and capture Tapu Bulu.

Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Raid Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Tapu Bulu is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon, making it weak to Steel, Ice, Flying, Fire and Poison-type attacks.

There are other Pokemon with this typing -- the Whimsicott line immediately comes to mind -- but Tapu Bulu’s Legendary stats make it the best Pokemon to utilize this typing and trainers should try and add it to their teams.

While Steel, Flying and Fire-type moves (and Pokemon) will work well against Tapu Bulu, trainers should try to bring as many Poison types to the battle, as the Legendary is four times weak to these moves. With that said, there aren’t many Poison types in the game, yet, that can really deal a lot of damage in a short amount of time, but the ones that are available should be heavily considered.

Mega Beedrill and Gengar are immediate options as their Mega status will boost the power of Poison-type attacks on your team. Mega Beedrill has the Poison moves to deal a lot of damage, while Gengar is lacking a Poison-type Fast Attack option, but its power and access to Sludge Bomb shouldn’t be overlooked.

Mega Pidgeot and Mega Charizard Y are the best Flying and Fire-type Mega options for trainers looking to bring those types into battle.

Here’s a list of possible counters to bring into battle against Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go.

Tapu Bulu Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb Mega Pidgeot Gust and Aerial Ace Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Salazzle Poison Jab and Sludge Wave Ho-Oh Incinerate and Sacred Fire Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Crobat Air Slash and Cross Poison Chandelure Fire Spin and Overheat Toxicroak Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Moveset

Trainers going up against Tapu Bulu will have to watch out for its wide array of Grass-type moves.

Bullet Seed is one Fast Attack Tapu Bulu can use and will put a hurting on Water, Ground and Rock types. Rock Smash, a Fighting-type attack, gives Tapu Bulu a move to deal with Normal, Ice and Steel-type Pokemon.

While bringing Ice and Steel types with the same attacks will do a lot of damage to Tapu Bulu, trainers will need to be aware if it carries Rock Smash. Using the recommended page when first entering a Raid will help trainers know what moves Tapu Bulu may have. If the game recommends Steel and Ice types then it’s very unlikely the Legendary will carry Rock Smash.

As for Tapu Bulu’s Charged Attacks, Grass Knot and Solar Beam are its Grass-type options but it has Dazzling Gleam (Fairy) and Megahorn (Bug) as attack options that can give it coverage against many other types of Pokemon.

A new Pokemon Go addition, Salazzle (Fire/Poison) is actually one of the best Pokemon to use against Tapu Bulu as it resists every single move the Legendary can use.

Here’s a list of all moves Tapu Bulu can use in Pokemon Go.

Tapu Bulu Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Bullet Seed Grass Knot Rock Smash Dazzling Gleam Megahorn Solar Beam

