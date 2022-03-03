Pokemon Go Tapu Koko Raid counters and best moveset

These Pokemon Go Tapu Koko Raid Guide Counters will help you defeat one of the four Legendary Tapus coming to Pokemon Go.

Tapu Koko is one of the most recognizable and powerful of the Tapus and Pokemon Go trainers can add one to their team. Starting March 1 until Tuesday, March 15, Tapu Koko will be appearing in Five-Star Raids in Pokemon Go.

With a unique typing and power, Tapu Koko will be one of the most desirable Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go. Aside from the usual Raids, trainers will have more chances to pick one of these Legendaries up when a special Raid Hour featuring Tapu Koko occurs on March 9 from 6-7 p.m. local time.

With all that in mind, here’s a handy guide on everything trainers need to know about Tapu Koko including the best counters and what moves trainers can expect it to use in battle.

Pokemon Go Tapu Koko Counters

Tapu Koko is an Electric and Fairy-type making it weak to just Ground and Poison-type moves. There is just one viable Mega Pokemon option of both the Ground and Poison typing, currently in Pokemon Go.

Mega Steelix is great for trainers looking to bring a Ground team into battle with Tapu Koko. While Steelix doesn’t have the best moves--it doesn’t have a Ground-type Fast Attack--it does have access to Earthquake and can still boost the moves of your team. Also, its typing will resist all of Tapu Koko’s attacks.

Mega Beedrill will take advantage of Tapu Koko’s Poison weakness and has access to a plethora of moves to weaken the Legendary. Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb are great moves to hit Tapu Koko hard, but it having access to Drill Run gives Beedrill another attacking option. However, be aware that Mega Beedrill is a glass cannon and probably won’t last too long in battle.

As for other options, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Landorus, Groudon and Garchomp are great Ground-type options to take into battle. Roserade is another Poison-type option that has a high attack stat.

Here’s a list of viable options to take into battle against Tapu Koko.

Tapu Koko Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Steelix Iron Tail and Earthquake Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb/Drill Run Rhyperior Mud Slap and Earthquake Excadrill Mud Slap and Earthquake Landorus Mud Shot and Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot and Earthquake Roserade Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Garchomp Mud Shot and Earth Power Krookodile Mud Slap and Earthquake Golurk Mud Slap and Earth Power

(Image credit: Niantic)

Tapu Koko Moveset

Tapu Koko’s Fast Attacks consist of the Electric-type Volt Switch and the Normal-type Quick Attack. Ground types will excel against Tapu Koko’s Volt Switch, but Steel and Rock types like Rhyperior, Steelix and Excadrill will resist both attacks.

Roserade’s Grass typing does resist Tapu Koko’s Electric-type moves, but won’t resist Quick Attack.

As for Tapu Koko’s Charged Attacks, Thunderbolt and Thunder are the Legendary’s main STAB attacks. Again, Pokemon like Rhyperior, Steelix, Excadrill and Roserade will resist them. Rock and Steel types will also resist Tapu Koko’s Brave Bird Charged Attack. Its Flying typing does hit Mega Beedrill and Roserade super effectively.

Dazzling Gleam is Tapu Koko’s one Fairy-type move and will damage Pokemon like Rhyperior and Groudon neutrally. It will also deal super effective damage against other Ground types like Garchomp and Krookodile, so be aware of which moves the Legendary has. Steel and Poison types like Steelix, Excadrill, Mega Beedrill and Roserade all resist Dazzling Gleam.

Steelix and Excadrill are the two Pokemon that actually resists all of Tapu Koko’s attacks so it may be useful to bring them into battle.

Here’s a breakdown of all the moves Tapu Koko can know in Pokemon Go.

Fast Attack Charged Attack Volt Switch Thunderbolt Quick Attack Dazzling Gleam Brave Bird Thunder

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy