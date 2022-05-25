Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Event Guide, start time and everything you need

The Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Event is saying goodbye to the Season of Alola with a brand new event that will feature Pokemon from that region as well as new Special Research tasks to complete.

The Alola to Alola event will last for a week and there will be plenty for Pokemon Go trainers to do in terms of capturing, battling and much more. To keep track of all of these things, we’ve come up with a handy guide to help trainers get the most out of this new event.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola event Start Time

The Alola to Alola event begins Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. local time.

Which Pokemon you can encounter in Alola to Alola event

(Image credit: Niantic)

As the name suggests, the Alola to Alola event will spotlight Pokemon from the Alola region. Trainers will see Alola Pokemon in the wild, in Raids and hatching in Eggs.

The Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild include Alolan Rattata, Cubone, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos, Alolan Meowth and Alolan Exeggutor.

In Raids, all three types of Raids will house Pokemon from the Alolan region. Here is the breakdown:

One-Star Raids: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Grimer, Rockruff

Alolan Rattata, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Grimer, Rockruff Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Alolan Exeggutor, Alolan Marowak

Alolan Raichu, Alolan Exeggutor, Alolan Marowak Five-Star Raids: Tapu Koko, Tapu Fini, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Lele

Pokemon Go Tapu Koko Raid counters | Pokemon Go Tapu Fini raid counters | Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Raid counters | Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Raid Counters

And finally, 7km Eggs that are obtained through gifts given by friends during the event will hatch the following Pokemon: Alolan Rattata, Dewpider, Fomantis, Oranguru, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Diglett, Stufful.

It also should be noted that Cubone can evolve into Alolan Marowak during this event. And when you do, Alolan Marowak will automatically know the exclusive move, Shadow Bone. It takes 50 Cubone Candy to evolve Cubone into Alolan Marowak.

Alola to Alola Special Research

Throughout the Season of Alola, trainers were treated to four separate event-exclusive Special Research stories based on the four islands of the Alola region. While those specific Special Research stories don’t have a deadline to complete, trainers who have completed all four by June 1 at 9:59 a.m. local time will unlock a new Special Research story.

Trainers will have to choose which island to revisit and complete another Special Research task line filled with new rewards based on the story they selected.

Access to this end-of-season story will also be available in the in-game shop for $4.99. Trainers who obtain the end-of-Season Special Research story by completing the four individual Special Research paths will be able to purchase the ticket in the shop for additional rewards.

Here are the four paths trainers can choose from.

Melemele island. This patch will focus on social challenges like sending Gifts and taking snapshots. The following rewards will be given for completing this story: Poffins (x2), a Lure Module, Lucky Eggs (x4), Alolan Raichu, and a Pom-Pom Style Oricorio hat.

This patch will focus on social challenges like sending Gifts and taking snapshots. The following rewards will be given for completing this story: Poffins (x2), a Lure Module, Lucky Eggs (x4), Alolan Raichu, and a Pom-Pom Style Oricorio hat. The Akala island path is about exploring and the tasks will focus on spinning PokeStops and walking. The rewards are Incense, Incubators (x2), Super Incubator, Alolan Marowak, and a Pa’u Style Oricorio hat.

path is about exploring and the tasks will focus on spinning PokeStops and walking. The rewards are Incense, Incubators (x2), Super Incubator, Alolan Marowak, and a Pa’u Style Oricorio hat. Ula’ula Island path is all about catching and the tasks will focus on catching certain types of Pokemon. The rewards are Glacial Lure, Magnetic Lure, Incense (x4), Alolan Vulpix, and a Baile Style Oricocio Hat.

path is all about catching and the tasks will focus on catching certain types of Pokemon. The rewards are Glacial Lure, Magnetic Lure, Incense (x4), Alolan Vulpix, and a Baile Style Oricocio Hat. Poni Island path focuses on battling and trainers will need to complete tasks by winning Trainer Battles and battles against Team Go Rocket. The rewards are a Rocket Radar, Star Pieces (x3), a Premium Battle Pass, Alolan Exeggutor and a Sensu Styles Oriocorio hat.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola event Field Research Tasks

Trainers can pick up event-exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Alola to Alola event.

Here are the tasks and rewards attached to them.

Alola to Alola Field Research Tasks Task Reward Power up a Pokemon 7 times Rowlet, Litten or Popplio Send 3 Gifts Poke Ball (x5) Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each Pinap Bery (x5) User 7 Berries to catch Pokemon Ultra Ball (x7) Walk 1km Pikipek or Yungoos

